Miner killed in vicious attack on Christmas Eve

Twenty-year-old, Neville Jr. Moonsammy, a miner of Four Mile Port Kaituma was viciously attacked and killed at around 21:00hrs on Christmas Eve.

Moonsammy along with his father and friend, Keon Hutson began the Christmas celebrations early that evening at friend’s house.

A few hours later, Moonsammy’s father became intoxicated and was dropped home by his son and Hutson.

The two men then decided to celebrate a little more, but this time they headed to a popular “shop” at S18 Junction Four Mile.

While partying they met two female friends and decided to step outside of the shop to have a chat.

Moonsammy took one of the girls and moved some distance away from his friend to have a private conversation.

A few minutes later Moonsammy ran towards his friend and yelled “he attack me, he attack me!”

The assailant followed Moonsammy and continued his assault by viciously stabbing Moonsammy multiple times about the face, neck and body.

Moonsammy’s friend tried to intervene in an attempt to save him, but was also stabbed in the process.

Somehow Moonsammy and his friend managed to escape, but they soon collapsed a short distance away.

The attacker also fled the scene and disappeared in the dark.

The traumatized onlookers immediately summoned a taxi that happened to be passing by at the said time.

The men were placed into the taxi and rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital where Moonsammy was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend survived, but was admitted in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses told Kaieteur News that the attacker is a well known individual of One Mile Port Kaituma. They are claiming that the individual took his revenge in killing Moonsammy.

Kaieteur News understands that Moonsammy and the individual had a fight where he (Moonsammy) emerged the victor in Monasee Backdam.

The attacker and another individual were allegedly beating another man when Moonsammy intervened in an attempt to save the man’s life.

Since this incident the suspect had vowed to kill Moonsammy.

According to Police, the man is still at large.