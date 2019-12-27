Latest update December 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Labourer stabbed to death on his way home from holiday celebration

Holiday celebrations for a Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown family ended tragically in the wee hours of Boxing Day after their relative was stabbed to death while making his way home from Christmas celebrations.

Dead: Israel McKenzie

Dead is 32-year-old Israel McKenzie, a labourer, of Lot 74 Middle Road, La Penitence.
According to reports received, the stabbing occurred about 03:30hrs at Second Street and Middle Road, La Penitence.
Kaieteur News understands that McKenzie was last seen walking on Second Street La Penitence which leads to Middle Road.
It was there that he was attacked by two unknown males who later fled the scene.
The victim was removed and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
The man’s body bore injuries to left ears, lacerations to the neck, left arm and two suspected stab wounds to the chest.
Police had made no arrests up to press time.

New 2019