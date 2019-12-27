Latest update December 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inaugural Kings 4×4 Basketball Championship semifinals on tomorrow night

Dec 27, 2019 Sports 0

Royals top group play as Kings, Kwakwani A and B reach final four

Led by the National Under-18 3×3 champions, Victory Valley Royals have made it safely through to the last four of the first ever Kings Basketball Club’s 4×4 basketball championship following their impressive record of four wins and one loss to be the top seed when the championship began last Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.
The Kobe Tappin led Royals finished ahead of the other qualifiers, in a tournament where a female player has to be on the court at all times, with three wins and two losses. They are number two Kwakwani B, three Kwakwani A and Kings.
Royals have in their lineup the players who won the National Under-18 tournament for 3×3 players in Kobe Tappin, Emmanuel LaRose, Omar Green and Delroy Belle along with female players Rasheba Carrol and Cliffana Hunter.
The Kwakwani B side have in their list former national women’s player Shakeila Sampson, and Kenesha Leacock along with male players Elijah David, Hosea Conway, Huon Bethune and Hansel John.
The Kwakwani A, which also had a three wins and two losses record, is made up of Travis Lewis, Trevor Garraway, Tyrese Conway, and female players Attala Rose and Shania Sears.
The Kings side, which will play the Royals, comprises female player Andrea Smith, along with Lemuel Wilson, Jaden Rose, Shamol John, Ming Wong and Neil Marks (Jr.)
The semifinals are set for tomorrow night at the MSC hard court.

More in this category

Sports

Cricket Year in review: Regional FC cricket (Part 1)

Cricket Year in review: Regional FC cricket (Part 1)

Dec 27, 2019

Jaguars end with 5th consecutive title despite 3 defeats By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars defeated T&T Red Force by six wickets on the third day of their final round Regional First-Class...
Read More
Narine takes top position Trophy Stall 40-miles cycle road race in Berbice

Narine takes top position Trophy Stall 40-miles...

Dec 27, 2019

Inaugural Kings 4×4 Basketball Championship semifinals on tomorrow night

Inaugural Kings 4×4 Basketball Championship...

Dec 27, 2019

Former GSSC member Birbal gives back to Wakenaam cricket

Former GSSC member Birbal gives back to Wakenaam...

Dec 27, 2019

GFF Super 16 Cup Conquerors seal semi final spot; Electrical issues end Western v Police clash prematurely, 1-1 in extra time

GFF Super 16 Cup Conquerors seal semi final spot;...

Dec 27, 2019

GFA senior league on Petra’s 2020 wish list after fruitful 2019

GFA senior league on Petra’s 2020 wish list...

Dec 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019