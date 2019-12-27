Inaugural Kings 4×4 Basketball Championship semifinals on tomorrow night

Royals top group play as Kings, Kwakwani A and B reach final four

Led by the National Under-18 3×3 champions, Victory Valley Royals have made it safely through to the last four of the first ever Kings Basketball Club’s 4×4 basketball championship following their impressive record of four wins and one loss to be the top seed when the championship began last Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

The Kobe Tappin led Royals finished ahead of the other qualifiers, in a tournament where a female player has to be on the court at all times, with three wins and two losses. They are number two Kwakwani B, three Kwakwani A and Kings.

Royals have in their lineup the players who won the National Under-18 tournament for 3×3 players in Kobe Tappin, Emmanuel LaRose, Omar Green and Delroy Belle along with female players Rasheba Carrol and Cliffana Hunter.

The Kwakwani B side have in their list former national women’s player Shakeila Sampson, and Kenesha Leacock along with male players Elijah David, Hosea Conway, Huon Bethune and Hansel John.

The Kwakwani A, which also had a three wins and two losses record, is made up of Travis Lewis, Trevor Garraway, Tyrese Conway, and female players Attala Rose and Shania Sears.

The Kings side, which will play the Royals, comprises female player Andrea Smith, along with Lemuel Wilson, Jaden Rose, Shamol John, Ming Wong and Neil Marks (Jr.)

The semifinals are set for tomorrow night at the MSC hard court.