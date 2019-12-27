Guyanese man killed in NY high-speed crash

– Car split in half after crashing into utility pole

A car traveling at a high speed with four passengers crashed into a utility pole in front of 2141 Central Avenue on Christmas morning, killing one passenger, police in New York said.

All those in the car were from Schenectady, police said.

Police identified the man killed as Guyana-born Lakhraj ‘Derrick’ Premnauth, 24, of Schenectady. Those injured were identified as Veeshram Ramdeo, 17, Kenny Jamuant, 17, and Sunita Hansraj, 21, all of Schenectady.

The Colonie Police Department received a call about the accident at about 7:01 a.m. Police at the scene determined the vehicle, a 2001 Audi S4, had been heading east on Central Avenue when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck the utility pole.

“The vehicle split in half and three of the four occupants were ejected from the vehicle,” Colonie police said in a release. “Unfortunately, one of the ejected passengers, an adult male, was deceased at the scene.”

Ramdeo, the driver, along with his two injured passengers, Jamuant and Hansraj, were taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with critical injuries and were last reported to be in surgery for multiple traumatic injuries, police

said.

Police Lt. Robert Winn said paramedics at the scene told police the injuries were “critical in nature.” He said he could provide no further update on the conditions of the driver and two passengers. He said it would likely be weeks, before a toxicology report is completed determining whether alcohol or drugs played any role in the accident.

Police shut down Central Avenue between Lisha Kill and Lansing Roads, and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible. A detour utilizing Albany Street allowed motorists to bypass the crash scene.

The crash broke the utility pole from its base, leaving most of it hanging from its wires.

Police at the scene said there was no utility disruption from the accident, and National Grid sent employees to fix the pole.

Colonie police drones, Colonie EMS, and the Stanford Heights and Midway fire departments also responded to this crash. (Dailygazette.com)