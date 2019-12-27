GFF Super 16 Cup Conquerors seal semi final spot; Electrical issues end Western v Police clash prematurely, 1-1 in extra time

Christmas Night quarter final action in this year’s GFF Super 16 Cup was shaping up to end in breathtaking fashion between the Guyana Police Force and Western Tigers when electrical issues brought proceedings to an abrupt end, the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary Lights went out and never came back on.

It was the second period of extra time after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time. The Guyana Police Force was leading 1-0 against 10-man Western Tigers on account of a Daniel Wilson goal in the second half.

The West Ruimveldt based Tigers were placed under early pressure when their Coach, Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard was sent off after receiving back to back yellow cards from the Referee. The situation for the Tigers became more pressuring when they lost another player to be reduced to 10.

Western Tigers, always a fighting team certainly displayed that spirit on the night and never dropped their shoulders as they battled as they say, tooth

and nail, with the Police side. The standing referee was very busy as well, dolling out a number of yellow cards as he sought to keep the game under control.

And just when it seemed like the Law enforcement side were on their way to the semi final after Fruta Conquerors took care of business against Milkerock 4-0 in the first quarter final on account of Delon Lanferman’s hat-trick, Western Tigers were awarded a penalty on the stroke of full time and there busiest player on the night, Andrew Murray made no mistake in knotting the score to force extra time.

It was the first match in this edition of the tournament which went this route. The first half remained at 1-1. It was in the second period of extra time that the lights at Eve Leary had had enough and decided to take a rest for the reminder of the night which prompted the organisers and teams to agree that the match would continue on Boxing Night from 20:00hrs from where it ended on Christmas Night.

Meanwhile, the first quarter final match between Fruta Conquerors and Milerock saw the former easing to a comfortable 4-0 win over their Linden rivals; doing most of the damage in a match which was dominated by the winners was Delon Lanferman who blasted a hat-trick to take his tally in the tournament to four goals.

Eon Alleyne had sent Conquerors on their way in just the first minute on an assist from player-of-the-match, Lanferman. Milerock did put up some stern resistance and kept the Fruta boys at bay until the 40th minute when the advantage was doubled, Lanferman tucking in the first of his hat-trick.

Conquerors, the reigning Elite League champions are eager to add this championship to their collection after ending third last year; even as Milerock kept them at bay up until the 75th minute of play, they utilised their five changes within a 15-minute span between the 61st and 76th minutes when Eon Alleyne, Ryan Hackett, Travis Jones, Nicholas McArthur and Vurlon Mills made way for Gregory Richardson (61st), Joslon Deen (61st), Threvon Pluck (72nd), Raushan Ritch (72nd) and Dennis Edwards (76th).

Lanferman was back in goal scoring mood in the 75th minute for his second of the match and ten minutes later he completed his hat-trick whilst also sealing their place in the semi finals where they would meet the winner of the Santos vs Den Amstel quarter final contested last evening at the GFC Ground.

The other quarter final match that was contested last evening would have been between Buxton United and the Guyana Defence Force, the winner of this clash is set to play winner of the Western Tigers vs Guyana Police Force clash.