Former GSSC member Birbal gives back to Wakenaam cricket

Former Good Success Sports Club member Fidel Birbal yesterday made a presentation to Sans Souci Jaguars all-rounder Beesham Moses and Good Success batsman Vickram Ramnarine.

Fidel Birbal (left) presents the bat to Vickram Ramnarine. Beesham Moses is at right while members of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee executive share the moment.

The presentation took place at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success where Birbal handed over two bats to the cricketers in the presence of members of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee executive.
Birbal, who now resides in Canada, served as the book scorer for Good Success Sports Club and manager for a number of years prior to his migration.
He said it’s a pleasure to give back to the game on the Island and urged Moses to remain committed. Birbal, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Fidel Birbal Renovation Inc., promised his continued support to youths on the Island, adding that another presentation will be made shortly. He credited his wife Angelique Birbal who is equally responsible for the donation. He added the Angelique is a keen sports fan and is always willing to assist athletes.
Moses who represented Essequibo at the U15, U17 and U19 level thanked Birbal for his assistance.
Ramnarine thanked the Birbals and said this donation will help to motivate the youngsters.
Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the Birbals and urged the business community to contribute towards the development of the game on the island.

