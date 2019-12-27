Latest update December 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Elderly man found dead in trench… two days after going missing

Dec 27, 2019 News 0

Family members of 54-year-old Brahma Mangal of Lot 30 Area D Ogle Front, East Coast Demerara, had a bad start on their holiday after their loved one was discovered dead in a nearby trench.
The man’s family was worried after Mangal went missing and they were unsure as to where he was. However, on Christmas morning around 09:00hrs, a relative noticed something floating in the trench and that’s when the rest of the family was informed that Mangal was dead.
According to reports, Mangal went missing two days prior to when his body was discovered. The dead man’s older sister said that on the day her brother went missing, his niece saw him sitting at the head of the trench on a piece of rock, singing and talking to himself.
“Only when he drink he does sit down and talk his life away.”
She added that they were unsure as to what is the cause of death.
Police investigation is still ongoing.

