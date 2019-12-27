CHRISTMAS BLESSINGS!

Latest update December 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Five mothers were on Christmas day blessed with their very own bundles of joy at the New Amsterdam Hospital.
Debra Douglas of Ulverston Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Mamta Baijnauth of Nigg Settlement; Nirmala Gopaul of Port Mourant; Sheneka Charles of Mahaicony and Paramdei Emanuel, were a happy bunch as they cuddled their newborn babies. They were all presented with hampers from the staff of the medical institution on Christmas Day.
While Baijnauth was expecting to deliver her first child in January, her little one obviously wanted to make her grand entrance on a grand day.
“It was unplanned actually, because I was expecting a New Year’s baby, but this (Christmas) morning my water broke so it is amazing… every day was really great, from the moment she began to kick”, she gleefully expressed.
Every year, babies born on the special day would be adorned with hampers in the spirit of the season.
Dec 27, 2019Jaguars end with 5th consecutive title despite 3 defeats By Sean Devers Guyana Jaguars defeated T&T Red Force by six wickets on the third day of their final round Regional First-Class...
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
I am not going to state which location the conversation took place. I am not going to identify the gender of the complainant.... more
The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is a valid criticism of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that they have more often failed... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]