CHRISTMAS BLESSINGS!

Five mothers were on Christmas day blessed with their very own bundles of joy at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Debra Douglas of Ulverston Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Mamta Baijnauth of Nigg Settlement; Nirmala Gopaul of Port Mourant; Sheneka Charles of Mahaicony and Paramdei Emanuel, were a happy bunch as they cuddled their newborn babies. They were all presented with hampers from the staff of the medical institution on Christmas Day.

While Baijnauth was expecting to deliver her first child in January, her little one obviously wanted to make her grand entrance on a grand day.

“It was unplanned actually, because I was expecting a New Year’s baby, but this (Christmas) morning my water broke so it is amazing… every day was really great, from the moment she began to kick”, she gleefully expressed.

Every year, babies born on the special day would be adorned with hampers in the spirit of the season.