“Chic Chic board” row leads to killing of fruit vendor

By Malisa Playter-Harry

What was expected to be an enjoyable Christmas Eve with booming sales for his fruit stall, eventually turned out to be untold heartache for his relatives and other loved ones.

Twenty-seven year-old Stephen Lewis called “Shabba” was fatally stabbed during a row over a game of chance (chic chic) in the heart of Rose Hall Town, where hundreds of patrons gathered to participate in the annual lime.

It was the first deadly incident for the night and preceded a second stabbing to death of another man in front of a night club hours later.

According to information disseminated by the police, Lewis was a vendor who resided at Lot 29 Portuguese Quarters, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident took place just around 22:30hrs when Lewis and

another man ended up in a physical confrontation over a game of chance. Lewis was stabbed to the head and had injuries to his mouth and face. Senior police sources in Region Six have confirmed that the alleged killer is in custody. He is said to be a Cane Harvester from Rose Hall Town.

Meanwhile on Christmas morning in Port Mourant, at the home of Yonnette Davis, the grandmother of the victim, the mood was sombre with other relatives gathered. His grandmother told this publication that she was in her home Christmas Eve night when her son ran up the steps and informed her that “Shabba get bore and they gone with him at the hospital”. She added that by the time she reached to the hospital, “Shabba had already died”.

According to Davis, she noticed a stab to the back of her grandson’s head as he lay lifeless on the hospital bed. She said that based on the information she received from persons at the scene that night, the issue developed “over the spot he was selling and this person with the chic chic board”.

A villager disclosed that the suspect was well known as “Terrence” or “Terry” of David Street, Rose Hall Town, and he reportedly dealt the deadly stab to Lewis when he turned away from the “chic chic” board, sending him to the ground amidst the crowd. Police immediately arrived and ordered that the music be shut off and the area cleared.

The tearful grandmother recalled that it was only Christmas Eve morning that Lewis called on her to uplift some items for her Christmas. “He gave me apples, grapes, walnuts… everything. He was so kind-hearted”. She added that her grandson was pursuing an honest living when he had his life snatched from him in a blink of an eye.