Businessman dies after Range Rover crashes into utility pole

By Shikema Dey

The road death toll for 2019 continues to climb higher with the latest victim being a 28-year-old businessman of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

Vijai Sankar, a father of one, became the latest fatality after his Range Rover crashed into a Guyana Power and Light pole and nearby fence yesterday at around 03:00hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that the businessman reportedly attempted to evade a police roadblock at Leonora, moments before the crash.

According to police officials, Sankar was in his vehicle PWW 9100 on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara, proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road, reportedly at a fast rate.

He was said to have lost control of the car and collided with a light pole and a fence on the said southern side of the road.

As a result of the impact, Sankar received injuries about his body.

The man’s grieving father told Kaieteur News that he last saw his son at around 6:30pm the previous day.

According to Ramdat Sankar, his son was washing his vehicle in preparation for a trip at his mother’s house.

“He was washing the same vehicle and we gaffing and suh, and he said he going by he mother, and I seh ‘okay son’ and he left and that was it.”

That would be the last time, Sankar saw his son alive. He explained that around 03:30hrs, a taxi driver from the area was passing the scene of the accident and recognised the wrecked car.

The taxi driver immediately notified Sankar, who then rushed to the hospital where he was greeted with his son’s lifeless body.

“De bai pass de accident and he know Vijai car, suh he call me and I reach deh and like he been done dead.”

Vijai Sankar was taken out of the mangled vehicle by members of the Guyana Fire Service and rushed, in an unconscious condition, to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body is presently at Ezekiel mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.