The Salvation Army: Giving families the Christmas they deserve

By Feona Morrison

Christmas is all about sharing and caring. But for many underprivileged families, Christmas could be gloomy. The sad truth is many persons, including children, are deprived of the festive celebration, not because they are naughty, but because they come from underprivileged backgrounds and just cannot afford to do so.

Fortunate for them, the Salvation Army for decades, has been bringing the Christmas spirit to them. Through its traditional red kettle campaign, the Salvation Army has been able to raise thousands of dollars to provide the less fortunate with hot meals, clothing, crisply wrapped toys and other social services, especially around Christmas time.

In Guyana, the red kettle campaign begins around the Christmas season. Volunteers are positioned at busy downtown locations ringing a bell, urging passersby to drop a little spare change in the kettle.

During an interview, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Major Matignol Saint-Lot explained that funds garnered from this campaign are, among other things, used to undertake a food parcel distribution which is extended to the Salvation Army branches.

In Georgetown the Salvation Army branches are in East La Penitence, Alexander Street, Bent Street, Wortmanville and Queenstown. It has out of town branches in Linden, Mahaicony, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Vergenoegen on the East Bank of Essequibo, and there is another branch on the Essequibo Coast.

According to Major Saint-Lot, persons would start registering to receive hampers in early November.

The hampers contain mainly food supplies such as rice, oil, crackers, flour and sardines. When Kaieteur News visited the Salvation Army divisional headquarters at Alexander Street, earlier this month, volunteers were busy packing hampers. It was evident that they loved what they were doing.

It was pointed out by Major Saint-Lot that during the Christmas season, the Salvation Army particularly visits institutions such as the Dharam Shala, Palms, Salvation Army Women’s Home, Salvation Army Men’s Social Centre, and the Georgetown Public Hospital. He added, “When we go there we sing carols. We tell Christmas stories and offer persons a package of love, because it is Christmas.” He emphasized that this would not have been possible without the donations from the kettle campaign, and for this reason he always encourages persons to give.

The Salvation Army also serves the inmates of the Camp Street, Georgetown prison, visiting them on Boxing Day to spread Christmas cheer. There, volunteers would interact with prisoners by sharing motivational speeches. Major Saint-Lot also revealed that the Salvation Army would host Christmas brunches and parties for those who are a part of the youth and elderly groups of the organization. At these activities, gifts, tokens and goodie bags are distributed.

According to the Divisional Commander, “We want everybody to know that Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Christ. So we just want to share the same love to everyone that God has extended to us.” In addition, after all the Christmas activities are hosted, whatever monies remain from the red kettle campaign, are used to feed school children and anyone who needs assistance throughout the year.

Major Saint-Lot confessed that he loves feeding the homeless. He is therefore appealing for assistance to execute the “meals on wheels” project. Major Saint-Lot has extended gratitude to the many government agencies and businesses that have over the years been making donations in cash or kind to the Salvation Army. The organization, itself, raises its own monies, through various fundraising activities.

Major Saint-Lot and his wife, Mireille were appointed Divisional Leaders to Guyana on July 17, 2017. They hail from Haiti and have three lovely daughters. The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 in London and is a Protestant Christian Church. It is also an international charitable organization which assists many families in Guyana; it has a presence in more than 130 countries around the world.

Some of its community and social services include hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programmes; shelter for the homeless; support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programmes, camps, and school nutrition programmes for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management.