MP’s alleged sexual misconduct with teenage boy… Cops turn over ‘extensive report’ to DPP

Latest update December 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
After an almost four-month investigation, police have turned over what is being described as “an extensive report,” into allegations that a Member of Parliament made sexual advances to a teenage boy.
Police had started the investigation last August, detaining the MP briefly, after the allegations surfaced.
Individuals close to the alleged victim had also complained that attempts were being made to influence the outcome of the investigation.
According to reports, the alleged accused met the teenager at a birthday party that was held for one of the MP’s young relatives.
It was alleged that the MP first made advances toward the teen at the party and later accompanied the teens to a nearby bar, where they were imbibing.
It was during this time that he allegedly made a second proposal to the teen.
In an interview, the accused MP had refuted the allegation, while suggesting that attempts were afoot to tarnish his character.
The man confirmed, nonetheless, that a group of teenagers had attended his relative’s 16th birthday party.
The MP had said that he was shocked to learn that there was a social media post, the next day, which implicated him as having indulged in sexual misconduct with one of the teens.
According to the MP, he met the alleged victim for the first time at the birthday party.
He said he later learned that some of the teens later bought alcohol at a shop.
