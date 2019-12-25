Miners complain of shakedowns and discrimination by GGMC

There is mounting pressure on the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to clean up its act.

As if a current investigation ordered by President David Granger is not enough, there are other complaints now from miners of widespread discrimination and the use of cease work orders to force them to pay bribes.

“You either pay up or remain closed. The situation now is beyond ridiculous and is part of the systematic shakedown that has become part of GGMC’s culture. It runs deep and has to be fixed. It is killing small miners.”

This was one of several complaints by miners who visited Kaieteur News recently to talk about the mining sector.

“We have miners being visited by mining officers who find imaginary infractions. Imagine you have about 30 staffers working and they want money. For any reason, they issue cease work orders. That is the life of every small miner. You don’t pay, you are closed.”

A few months ago, President David Granger, acting on an anonymously written letter, ordered Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman to launch an investigation.

In turn, Trotman directed Head of the Compliance Division of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Derrick Lawrence, to head a probe.

Miners complained that their calls for GGMC actions on raiding by renegade operators are sometimes falling on deaf ears.

“We have foreigners coming here getting gun licences and barely registered as a citizen. We have people in GGMC who are recommending them for gun licences. We have mining operations flagrantly operating right under the noses of GGMC hinterland locations and diverting waterways and nothing is being done,” one miner from the Cuyuni area said.

It was alleged that mining officers were acting selectively, and using their powers to protect big miners who are breaching regulations big time.

“We want attention. We want GGMC cleaned up. We don’t want a probe that is swept under the carpet. This is serious business. Mining officers operate in the bush where nobody gets to see what they do. We don’t have a voice. We want to operate but GGMC is the biggest violator.”

The gold industry has been the biggest contributor to foreign exchange earnings for more than decade, overtaking rice and sugar.

It has, however, been dogged by allegations of smuggling, tax avoidance and evasion and other examples of wrongdoing.