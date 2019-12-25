Man sentenced to three years for illegal gun – claims it was to protect his family

A 29-year-old man will be waking up today away from his family for Christmas as he was yesterday sentenced to prison for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Raphael Hinckson, who at the time was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, pleaded guilty to the two charges made out against him after they were read by Magistrate Clive Nurse.

The court heard that on December 18, 2019, at West La Penitence, he had in his possession one .32 Taurus pistol while he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. And on the same day and at the same location he had in his possession four. 32 live rounds of ammo while he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

The facts of the charge stated that about 20:30hrs on the day in question, police on patrol duties in the area intercepted motor car PVV 4972.

They observed the vehicle had three persons in it with Hinckson seated in the back seat and they saw him throw an object on the floor of the car.

A search was conducted on the vehicle and the firearm along with the ammunition was found. Hence, Hinckson was arrested and following legal advice he was charged for the offence.

In addressing the court Hinckson said, “I will not waste the court’s time or your [magistrate] time. Indeed I was found with a gun, but I purchased it because steady my house does get rob. I have two small children, and the last time my wife get kick up in her belly, so I bought it for our protection.”

Moreover, Magistrate Nurse sentenced Hinckson to three years’ imprisonment for the gun charge and it goes along with a $100,000 fine. In relation to the ammunition, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment with a $50,000 fine.

The sentence was based on the fact that the accused did not waste the court’s time and he apologized for his actions. However, the magistrate said, “I have considered the prevalence of gun-related offences in the country, and the fact that you were previously charged for a firearm matter to impose this sentence on you.”

In 2013, Hinckson was charged for a robbery under arms and was sentenced to serve five years on that occasion.