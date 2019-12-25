Latest update December 25th, 2019 12:03 AM

DEAR EDITOR,

The festive season of Christmas is once again with us. It is one time in the year when people from all across the political and ethnic divide cast aside their differences and celebrate in a true spirit of brotherhood and humanity.
For me, it was only the other day we celebrated Xmas in Guyana, an indication of our fleeting and limited existence. That being the case, it behoves us all to endeavour to make a difference to the society. We cannot change the world but we can play a part, however modest, in enhancing the quality of life of people, in particular the poor and the vulnerable.
The greatest of all service is service to people. Indeed, the best joy one can experience is the joy of giving without any expectation of receiving. This is the true essence of Christmas, to put the good of others before individual self-interest.
Let us avoid the temptation to over-indulge and fall prey to the lure of the market. Humility, honesty, simplicity and service to humanity are the defining characteristics of righteousness.
I wish to take this opportunity to extend Christmas greetings to all Guyanese both in Guyana and the diaspora.

Hydar Ally

