KN has ramped up journalism in our country

DEAR EDITOR,

I want to take this opportunity to thank you and KN for publishing my letters over the years; the creation and circulation of KN has added to the general public’s knowledge and information at its disposal and that fact can only make Guyana a better place for all its citizens. KN has created its own niche in the delivery of the news of the day, commentaries, sports and creative journalism.

Competition breeds finitely better products for general consumption and newspapers are not an exception to this rule; in fact, KN has ramped up journalism in our country by its keen competition, unique style and flair for “headliners” which draw the consumer/reader to your publication. President Cheddi always read all the daily newspapers and encouraged me to read them since I was a youngster and even though his advice went unheeded for many years until maturity, I encourage the citizens of Guyana to strengthen the tradition of reading the newspaper on a daily basis – reading opens up the mind and challenges one’s ability to shake off bias and see the reality of truth. A merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year to you and the staff of Kaieteur News and special blessings to all your readers.

Editor, I would also like to thank ExxonMobil for the great Christmas gift of Guyana becoming an oil producing nation; the naysayers who predict disaster and doom include Mr. Jagdeo and his cohorts who have recently reminded us that President Janet Jagan initiated the oil deal – here we go again with Jagdeo and the Gang of 8 utilizing my parents, Cheddi and Janet, to get votes at the next election. Jagdeo et al won’t tell us that Cheddi and Janet would have been very upset to know that the PPP government did nothing for 6 years to spur oil production or even to prepare the groundwork for an oil future; Janet and Cheddi would have been angry with Jagdeo’s 16% consumption tax which crippled and hurt the working people of Guyana; and what about the distasteful treatment Jagdeo dished out to Janet Jagan when she tried to correct his concerted efforts to destroy Stabroek News. Not one leader in the PPP came to my mother’s defense as Jagdeo rebuked and insulted her in public – imagine, without Mrs Jagan’s approval, Mr Jagdeo could never have become President in 1999. Now that elections are near they want to call her name to get votes! It’s amazing to what lengths some politicians would do for votes and power. Mr. Jagdeo and his “front man” will lose the next elections to Mr. Granger and the coalition because, after 23 years of their misrule, where, as President Cheddi coined the word, “squandermania” ruled the day and taxpayer money was spent without dividends to our country, especially in the sugar, forestry, bauxite, tech (remember the fiber optic cable fiasco) and agriculture sectors. Jagdeo and his comrades, come March 2, 2020, will have to face the nightmare of losing the general elections-it is so written.

Yours faithfully,

Cheddi(Joey)Jagan(Jr)