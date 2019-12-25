Is a Merry Christmas

Today, dem boys got a headache. Dem know dem didn’t have to work suh dem decide to really hit de bottle. Of course, dem didn’t realize it was so late because it was midnight and nuff people still been on de streets.

Of course, today is when food smelling all over de place but who never get a hangover would never know how some people does glad not to smell food. De smell does mek dem stomach sick.

But while dem boys deh home wid some headache dem politicians behaving like if dem don’t have a home. Of course, some of dem got such a big house that when dem inside dem feel so lonely. Jagdeo don’t like stay in he house alone suh he always find some excuse to either deh pun de road or go out de country.

Today he visiting all he party supporters because he want dem to know that he wid dem all de way. He gun tell dem how he lef he house to spend Christmas wid dem because he care.

Soulja Bai doing de same thing. He visiting people out of town because country people always like when town people come to see dem. Of course everybody gun want he eat something but Soulja Bai got appetite like a bird.

Some of Soulja Bai people gun visit dem old people home and dem sick children because nuff of dem glad to see somebody pun Christmas Day.

But is GWI that gun have de most problem by de time today done. Nuff people gun suddenly be rushing to all dem toilet because dem eat and drink all kind of mix up thing. Some people might even give de police extra wuk because wha dem should do in a house dem gun want to do by de roadside.

But if is one thing, anybody who deh in de city gun believe dem deh in a graveyard because de place gun be dead—hardly any car or bus. Greens gun giveaway in de market and that is when dem boys gun shop.

Talk half and wish you neighbor a Merry Christmas.