GRDB fraud trial… Former Accountant given final chance to defend case

Former Accountant for the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) Peter Ramcharran, was on Monday given a final chance to defend his case after announcing that his lawyer Sase Gunraj is no longer representing him.

The 39-year-old defendant was called upon to lead his defence over two months ago in relation to the five charges made out against him for the falsification of accounts. The defendant had opted to call two witnesses in his defence, Leslie Veersammy and Nigel Hinds.

The matter is before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

However, following several setbacks by the defence, the case keeps getting adjourned. During the recent proceeding, Ramcharran told the court that Gunraj is no longer representing him and he has retained attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes.

Attorney Ronald Daniels appeared on behalf of the chambers of Nigel Hughes, asking for an adjournment in the case – to be briefed with the matter before proceeding. He also indicated that the two witnesses were advised not to come since the defence is only seeking an adjournment on that occasion.

This did not sit well with the magistrate, as she said the defence is prolonging the case before the courts by seeking so many adjournments. In fact she wanted to issue an arrest warrant for the witnesses, because they were instructed by the court to return on the next court date.

Chief Magistrate McLennan said, “I will hold my hands on an arrest warrant for the witnesses, but know that they must be present on the next occasion or the defence will be instructed to close its case with or without witnesses. There can’t be matters prolonging before the courts, it’s almost eight months this case is here.”

The matter was then adjourned until January 3, 2020.

Ramcharran is facing 39 charges of fraudulent conversion and misappropriation, which allegedly took place between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015. He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges which involved tens of millions of dollars.