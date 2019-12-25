Gift Ideas for your ‘significant other’ at Christmas

By Tianna Graham

The Christmas holidays are a wonderful time of year—don’t let the pressure of what to get for your significant other dull your spirit in the festive season. If you’re unsure of how to approach this gift-giving situation, keep in mind that it is important to consider your partner’s wants and interests. That way, your partner will find your gift invaluable, no matter the price tag.

Here are some gift ideas that will have your partner giving you nothing but praise during this Christmas Season.

PERSONALIZED PHOTO GIFT

Have you been wondering what to do with all those adorable selfies you and your partner took together? If you want your partner to ‘get the picture’ of just how much you love and cherish him/her, then a personalized photo gift is your best bet. Regardless of if you create a photo album, a mug, a poster, or even a pillow with your faces on it; it is bound to show your thoughtfulness this holiday season.

SPA DAY

There’s nothing more luxurious and relaxing than a trip to the spa. Everyone loves to be pampered, from massages to manicures and pedicures and even facials. Experiencing a massage after a stressful time, or treating yourself to a facial before a big event, is a luxury that many of us love to indulge in. Scheduling him or her for a massage, facial, mud bath, or entire day at a spa to relax and unwind can be just what your partner needs t o undo all the hard trials of 2019 and refresh for the New Year to come.

DINNER DATE

How often do you and your significant other enjoy a true “Date Night”? I’m not talking about a night of sitting on the couch watching a movie. I’m talking about a real, honest to goodness, ‘get dressed up and put-on-makeup’ kind of date. Create an enjoyable experience for your partner that he or she will never forget. Whether it’s dinner at the best restaurant in town, a night of wine tasting or a couple’s photo shoot with a professional photographer, surprising your partner with something you know he or she will enjoy can be a fun holiday gift.

ELECTRONIC DEVICE

Is your partner a gadget guru? Then honestly, your loved one deserves better than a generic gi ft card. And with so many technological innovations on the table, selecting the best of the best can seem like an enormously daunting task. Is there a certain gadget or device that your partner has had their eye on? The answer is obvious then. Whether it’s a new laptop, some air pods or that brand new iPhone 11 pro max, it is sure the show off your excellent gift-giving skill.

CLOTHING

Clothes are something that we all need all of the time and something women, especially, cannot have enough of! Is there a designer that he or she loves? A certain colour and style? Instead of giving a generic item of clothing that could seemingly send the wrong message, select something specific and sentimental that could only come from his or her great boyfriend or girlfriend.

Take your honey down memory lane and back to the places of meaning in your relationship. This can be a sweet holiday present that lets your partner reminisce on your journey together as well as how excited you are about the future.