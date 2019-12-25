Flavoursome Christmas Beverages

By Tianna Graham

Among the many delicacies to look forward to each year, certain beverages are definitely among the best of the best. Many have even been relished by holiday revelers for more than a decade. From ginger beer and eggnog to wine and Shandy, these classic Christmas drinks are as inherent to holiday celebrations as decorating the tree and tasty pepper pot. They have stood the test of time and are sure to keep your season bright.

Ginger Beer

Ginger beer is a key beverage in most Guyanese home at Christmas time. Ginger beer, commonly made with ginger root and active yeast, goes with nothing better than homemade black cake. You can always feel like Christmas when you have ginger beer and black cake. This can be brewed up to 2 days to get that taste Guyanese love; this well loved holiday beverage has no substitute.

Unlike many manufactured ginger beers which are made with corn syrup and ginger flavourings, there is nothing like a tall glass of chilled ginger beer made the traditional Guyanese way

Shandy

What is a Guyanese Christmas without an ice cold Shandy. This beverage, produced and bottled by Banks DIH, has a1.6% alcohol content, and is available in five refreshing flavours (lemon, sorrel, champagne, honey lemon and citrus punch). Even little children can indulge in this tasty beverage, once the permission of their parents is granted.

Sorrel Drink

Sorrel as it is commonly called in Guyana is a species of hibiscus plant that has much health, traditional and medicinal benefits. Fun fact as well, the sorrel flower is in full bloom at Christmastime, so that’s one of the reasons it’s a traditional holiday favourite. You should ensure that you get the deepest red coloured blooms and the ones with the freshest aroma. Its unique flavour enhanced with spices, lemon juice and rum is what makes Christmas, well…Christmas.

Wine

Are the neighbours coming over for a last minute festive drink, but there’s nothing cold in the fridge? Or sometimes you just want to sit back and uncork a bottle of wine. If you are planning your own Christmas menu then it can never be complete without a bottle of wine. Be sure to stay away from ice cubes since it melts and dilutes the wine. Instead try keeping some grapes in the freezer and popping those in your glass instead.

Eggnog

What is eggnog anyway? The festive holiday drink is typically made with milk, egg yolks, rum or whisky, and spices. It may not sound like the most appetizing cocktail based on its ingredients, but eggnog’s creamy goodness is sure to lift your holiday spirits.

Eggnog is believed to have descended from a drink called a “posset,” which consisted of hot curdled milk, ale or wine, and spices. More expensive ingredients like eggs, sherry, and figs were added to the recipe later on and the drink became popular among monks and the wealthy. Although this beverage is not very common in the Caribbean, you can give it a try this Christmas.