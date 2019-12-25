Christmas traditions in Guyana

By Feona Morrison

There are many different ways and traditions in which people celebrate Christmas in Guyana. This is predominantly due to the country’s multicultural background. Many customs here are similar to those in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

In Guyana, the Christmas season begins in mid-November, with local radio stations blasting traditional Christmas songs/carols. This is complemented by stores displaying in their windows colourful Christmas decorations such as garlands, artificial Christmas trees, fairy lights, images of Santa Claus, reindeer and even snowmen much to the thrill of youngsters, many of whom are enthralled by the barrage of toys that emerge this time of year.

Moreover, it is certainly not Christmas in Guyana if stores are not flooded with brightly coloured toys for the children. These include doll houses, fire trucks, toy guns, among others, in abundance. There are also board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Snakes and Ladders, and Chess.

Another interesting fact about a Guyanese Christmas is that it is the time of the year when families and friends living abroad return to be with their loved ones. Shopping outlets and wharves would usually extend their working hours for consumers to collect their barrels, packages and cargo from family and friends in the Diaspora. Their bounty would often include foodstuff, kitchen and living room curtains, books, gadgets, toys and basically anything that can fit in a barrel.

Also, households, especially housewives, use the Christmas season to cash in on bargains on appliances and furnishings. For those who can ill-afford to make cash purchases, retail giants – the likes of Courts, Singers, and Ashley Furniture, to name a few – usually have on offer next day approvals for those opting for hire purchase.

This is also the time of year when people choose to paint and do repairs to their home and of course the interior of the home is decorated with, among other things, new curtains.

In the capital city and many other parts of the country, persons would usually line the streets with fairy lights, and other decorative lights on Christmas trees. Perhaps, the most popular Christmas tree in Georgetown is the one at Rahaman’s Park which is huge and topped with a bright star.

Part of the Guyanese tradition comes to life when members of the Salvation Army, Masqueraders, drummers and flautists take to the busy streets of Georgetown to reach out to passersby. Ringing a bell, the Salvation Army members with a Red Kettle would politely ask for donations of any amount to further their cause. Dressed in brightly-coloured clothing, the masqueraders dance to engaging rhythms and are known to sometimes cause traffic jams as they seek out their monetary tips from motorists whose paths they block in the process.

Christmas is a very social time in Guyana. It is a time filled with lots of parties and events for both adults and children. In addition, many persons, especially Christians, go to church to celebrate the birth of

Jesus Christ. They would usually attend Christmas Eve or Christmas morning church service during which Christmas carols are sang and beautiful stories of the birth of the Christ child are told.

On this day also, there are families that stay at home, eager to sift through and open stacks of gifts strategically placed under the Christmas tree. This, however, is not likely to happen before a hearty Christmas morning breakfast which may include pepper pot with homemade bread. Later, in the day the traditional Christmas Day meal may include: baked ham, turkey, chicken complemented by sorrel or mauby drinks, ginger beer, garlic pork and other sumptuous cuisine such as the traditional black cake or even fruit or sponge cakes. Other eatables that are indulged at Christmas are apples, grapes, strawberries, walnuts, and cheese cake.

A popular Lord Kitchener song amplifies that drinking a good drink is in fact an ideal way to get the Christmas spirit going:

“Drink a rum and a punch a crema, drink a rum.

Is Christmas morning.

Drink a rum and a punch a crema, drink a rum.

Mama, drink if you drinking…”

Some folks who prefer to stay at home on Christmas Day also take time to binge watch TV shows. Some are known to watch Christmas classics such as Home Alone, the Santa Clause, A White Christmas, the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and Jingle All the Way.

Christmas indeed is symbolic of the birth of Jesus Christ. Regardless of your religion, let’s give to the poor and needy without expecting anything in return today as we fully embrace the notion that Christmas is undoubtedly the most wonderful time of the year.

Let us be merry and spend time with our loved ones as we reflect on 2019. Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2020!!!