Christmas in Kumaka – an area that does not take its celebrations lightly

By Shania Pereira

Guyana’s Christmas tradition may vary from town to town. However, Christmas trees, strings of light, garlands, ornamentations, angels and bells are all essential features during this festive time.

We enjoy the love and warmth each Christmas carol brings, congestion in stores, the anxious kiddies who await Santa Claus and the magic hidden under each parent’s smile. Christmas is one of the special times to remember those that are far away from our minds.

When one considers the holidays, the brightly-lit capital city comes to mind. But there are Christmas celebrations outside of Georgetown too. Kumaka is one such area of the country that does not take its celebrations lightly.

In Kumaka, Christmas preparations begin since in October. At this time all marketing companies gear up for competition. Shopping and intense cleaning begins; cobwebbing, wiping of walls, throwing out of old furniture and appliances…there is usually a whole lot to be done.

Kumaka’s Christmas fully embraces tradition. Every year residents usually start their festive preparation by dismantling their h

omes until Christmas Eve. This is followed by Christmas shopping where they enjoy the scenery of items on display. Without that hustle and bustle, it is believed that it’s almost impossible to have the Christmas spirit in the atmosphere.

As the season approaches, more residents tend to go to churches and participate in charitable and cultural events. Businesspersons from the Region play significant roles in the cultures of the Kumakans, contributing monetary assistance to help the less fortunate.

Persons in Kumaka go all out to ensure everyone experiences a feeling of acceptance, peace and prosperity during this time. In recent years, the Mayor along with residents initiated an annual Christmas concert and Christmas tree light up in the square of a nearby community. This tree light up still manages to delight the residents of the community.

This major event brings out hundreds of individuals and its end usually signals that it is time to wish everyone, especially first-timers, “Seasons Greetings”.

At this time every house is decorated in abundance, exhibiting the flair of Kumaka’s cultures. With this done, a lot of people take time to cruise around the community “sightseeing” the best and the most attractive decorated houses. A lot of praying is usually done to request and accept blessings, mercy, peace, love and joy within the community.

On Christmas day, the residents are well aware of the dishes cooked from the pleasing and desirable aroma in the atmosphere. Some of the most classic delicacies are prepared. Later in the day, children are given the special gifts, those which are provided by the contributions made by the businesspersons in the community.

One feature residents look forward to at this festive time is the “fireworks”. In Kumaka, explosives are lit on New Year’s Eve, followed by a church service which begins at 7pm and ends about midnight, while others enjoy the comforts of parties, dinners and the final day of public caroling.

It is also their custom to cook the appetizing cook up rice with a variety of peas.

As they continue to bake cakes and bread to last throughout the remainder of the holidays, residents of Kumaka embrace the hope of ushering in the New Year with a pure soul, heart, mind and a clear conscience for their continuous progression and prosperity.