Christmas crafts for kids

By Trishan Craig

During the holidays it can be a bit difficult to keep the kids occupied. Decorating the house is something a few find exciting while some only think of the hard work. This Christmas you can pull the kids in on helping to decorate the house with these simple ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) Christmas ornaments. Do have fun with these few crafts listed below.

Handprint Santa

What an excitement your kids will receive from creating a Santa Claus from their own handprints! This is a super fun activity for the kids, who love getting their hands messy. All you need are washable paints and a black sharpie/marker.

Start by painting your child’s hand. Firstly, put white on the fingers and end of the thumb, skin colour in the middle for his face, and red at the bottom for his Santa hat.

Press their hand on a black piece of construction paper. Turn the paper upside-down and you have the start of your Santa Claus!

After the paint dries, take a black sharpie/marker and draw the face. Add a white mustache, a red nose and rosey red cheeks to finish him.

Popsicle Stick Snowman Hat Ornament

Kids of all ages will enjoy making this DIY popsicle stick snowman hat ornament for Christmas. This is such a cute and easy craft idea for the holidays.

Materials needed:

• 5 Miniature craft sticks

• 2 Standard craft sticks

• 3 Red buttons

• Green felt

• Pinking shears

• Tacky craft glue or low-temperature hot glue gun

• String

• Satin Finish Mod Podge (optional)

• Paintbrushes

• Red acrylic paint

• Black acrylic paint

Instructions

1. After gathering supplies, arrange the popsicle sticks so there are 5 miniature craft sticks on the top and 2 standard craft sticks on the bottom.

2. Glue 2 mini craft sticks on top of the arrangement to secure them and create the shape of the snowman hat.

3. When the glue is dry, flip the snowman hat over to paint it. Paint the 4 top mini craft sticks and the bottom 2 craft sticks black. Paint the bottom mini craft stick red.

4. If desired, seal the paint with Satin Mod Podge.

5. Use pinking shears to cut 2 leaves from the green felt. When the paint is dry, glue the leaves to the hat with tacky craft glue or hot glue.

6. Next, glue 3 red buttons on top of the leaves with tacky craft glue or hot glue.

7. Secure a loop of string to the back of the ornament with tacky craft glue or hot glue.

8. Your Snowman Hat Ornament is complete!

Dancing Newspaper Elf Craft

Materials needed:

• Dancing Elf Craft Printable (Get yours at the bottom of this post.)

• Newspaper

• Paint

• 1 Sheet of A4 Card

• Small Jingle Bell (Optional)

• Googly Eyes

• Mini Red Pompoms

• Marker Pen

• Glue

• Scissors

Instructions

1- Allow your child to use their imagination and draw a dancing elf.

2 – Paint some newspaper sheets to the drawing of the elf. You can choose the colours you want for your elf craft.

3 – Lay your elf craft drawing pieces onto the painted newspaper and draw around them and cut them out.

4 – Start building your dancing elf craft concertina, the long leg pieces and glue them onto the bottom of your A4 piece of card. Then glue on the elf’s cute curly toes dancing shoes!

5 – Add some mini red pompoms to finish off your elf’s dancing shoes.

6 –Add a jingle bell if you choose to the hat of the elf (Please be careful with small children as the bells could be a choking hazard.)

7 – Glue on the red trimmings to your elf’s hat and neck and then give your elf a cheeky face. You can use 2 googly eyes, a mini pompom for a nose and marker pen for the smile.

Now you can wiggle your newspaper elf craft from side to side and hear his bell jingle merrily and see those cute wibbly wobbly legs do a festive dance. How adorable!