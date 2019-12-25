Budget gadgets to get your tech savvy children for the holidays

By Kemol King

Christmas is expensive. I get it. And with this article, I’m just adding to your list of expenses.

But hear me out. Your tech savvy child really wants that laptop or that gaming console for the holidays. Why not give them what they want? Better late than never!

I’ve compiled a list of some of the best modern gadgets you can get for your child, at some of the prices that are better for your pocket.

For every device on this list, I suggest ordering online by yourself with a shipping company you trust. Local retailers tend to take advantage of consumer ignorance and sell electronics at unreasonable prices. Everything I suggest can be found on Amazon at a good price.

iPhone SE

This has easily been one of the best budget smartphones since it was released in 2016. Apple may be officially retailing it for $350, but you can easily find this phone on Amazon for less than $150. With a compact, premium build, the iPhone SE feels fresh and modern. The display is essentially the same as you’d get on an iPhone 11, and iOS 13 provides a mostly reliable and consistent user experience. For a teenager who’d likely fancy snapping photos, the back camera will be useful. The front camera is not one of the best, but it’s functional and a small sacrifice to make for a smartphone your child will enjoy.

HP All-in-One – 20- c410

What I love about desktop computers in 2019 is that you no longer have to deal with the clumsiness of a heavy central processing unit. They make light, beautiful all-in-one computers that get rid of the eyesore of wires criss-crossing behind your computer. And they’re not too expensive anymore either. Get your child an HP all-in-one computer. The one I’m suggesting has a decent 19.5” screen with an equally decent 4GB of RAM, and 1TB of space. This would be great for your pre-teen who just started secondary school and needs to learn about computers in your home, where you can manage what they’re exposed to. And it’s only $370 if you buy it straight off HP.

Acer Chromebook R13

When I got my Acer Chromebook R13, I couldn’t stop fawning over how beautiful it is. It was my first time using a Chromebook, instead of a Windows laptop. Chromebooks aren’t for everyone. In making this decision, I kept a young adult in mind; someone who’s fresh out of secondary school, preparing to go to university. It’s great for someone who does a lot of writing, and is always on the go. At just over $300 on Amazon, this touchscreen convertible laptop that downloads Android apps, is no pushover. But if your son or daughter likes a lot of gaming and multime

dia, this device is not a good choice.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has proven itself popular, with a wide selection of games being offered on it since it was launched in 2017. It rests at an attractive price point of $300 and offers both a home console and portable handheld experience in a pretty package. It takes the best parts of handheld devices like the Nintendo 3DS and the Wii U. It’s still a pretty budget device, so while you’re playing Pokémon Sword and Shield, enjoy them enough so it wouldn’t be an issue for you that the Switch isn’t as powerful or as graphical as a PS4. Trust me, your son will love it, even if he’s in his 20s.

Canon EOS M100

Canon’s cheapest mirrorless camera gives you value in its simplicity. Mirrorless cameras let you have a digital preview of your photo as you take it. Your entry-level photographer teenager could get insta-ready very quickly with this $350 gadget. The camera represents, in form and function, a logical upgrade from using a smartphone. Modes like Creative Assist avoid confusing camera terminology, providing a simple language for users to get the pictures they want. Your little influencer will get the hang of it in no time.

Holy Stone HS170

Remote controlled toy cars? No. In 2019, get your kid a remote controlled flying object… with the relevant government permit, of course. And yes, they do make drones for children. This drone gives you about eight minutes of flight time. With an 80-metre range away from the control, you don’t have to worry. It’s sturdy and crash-resistant. There’s no camera either, but at $26, this drone is an absolute steal.

Samsung Gear VR with Controller

Virtual Reality is all the rave with young people, today. And the great thing is that you don’t have to go to Giftland’s Arcade to get a fun VR experience. This $90 2017 model Samsung VR pair of glasses may not give you the same experience, but you and your children can have a lot of fun with it. But watch out for motion sickness, and don’t let them overuse it. Like everything, these goggles should be used in moderation, especially since there isn’t an attendant with you, like there’d be at the mall.

Amazon Kindle

As a reader, I’ll say this is my favourite device on this list. If your child loves to read, an Amazon Kindle is perfect. It comes with adjustable brightness so your little bookworm can read comfortably for hours, indoors and outdoors, day and night. And if you get Audible, you can switch seamlessly between reading and your audiobook on your earphones or Bluetooth headphones. A single battery charge lasts weeks, not just hours. You want this $70 steal for your children.