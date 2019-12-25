Are Guyanese Christmas traditions dying?

By Mikaila Prince

Traditions matter!

Traditions represent a critical piece of our culture. They help form the structure and foundation of our families and our society. They remind us that we are part of a history that defines our past, shapes who we are today and who we are likely to become. Once we ignore the meaning of our traditions, we’re in danger of damaging the underpinning of our identity.

With each passing day, the world continues to evolve into something much more complex and modern. Progressive adjustment is something we all gladly receive and open our minds to. However, it begs me to ask whether the change of the world is going to drastically affect traditions.

When you hear the words “Christmas season”, what comes to mind? If you’re like most people, shopping, parties, sales, and catalogs rank near the top of your list. The truth is, many holidays are becoming so commercialized that our proud traditions are in danger of becoming trivialized.

Do you still keep to old ways of celebrating this time of year? Do you still put a tree up, or decorate outside, cook traditional fare, send cards, buy presents? Or have you adapted the way you spend Christmas to a more modern style?

If you have answered no to most these questions, then you can proudly say that your traditions are alive and strong—and hopefully it remains that way.

WHAT DO THE YOUTHS THINK?

Aspiring journalist, Shikema, 20, opines that Guyanese Christmas traditions are dying. She recalled when she was a child, the only time she would be welcomed with the intoxicating aroma of Pepper Pot and Black Cake would be at Christmas. However, she complains that these delicacies can be found almost any time of the year. Shikema says, “Christmas traditions are not lasting and as the new generation comes along they will bring their own changes and ideas.”

Shikema’s colleague, Tianna says that she believes too that Christmas has become commercialized. Tianna explains that, “You are hardly finding people who are baking and preparing for the festive season. I mean, why would you fuss behind making ginger beer when it can easily be purchased for less than $500 for two litres? It’s like everything we associated with Christmas five or ten years ago, it’s no longer there. We are evolving, but in a sense we are losing our roots.”

Tianna doesn’t believe that the commercialized change is a result of young people’s laziness. Instead, it is because they approve and pave the way for change.

“Even apart from Christmas, young people are not subjecting themselves to what was going on two or five years ago. I don’t think that they understand the true meaning of Christmas—and if you don’t understand the true meaning of something and where it evolved from, then to us, it makes no sense. I think the onus is on the older folks to properly educate more young people on the significance and importance of Christmas,” the 21–year–old related.

Kevin, a 21–year–old radio announcer, begs to differ from Shikema and Tianna.

“I don’t think it is dying. I think it has converted to a more commercialized way. However, I do think that in 20 years all of the older people will still be holding on to whatever is left of the Christmas spirit. I mean, you can get Black Cake or Pepper Pot at any store—but when you eat it at Christmas it’s different; it makes it special. It gives you more meaning. It’s more than just a regular eating.”

He admits that with every new year, people want to cash in at Christmas time; businesses ramp up sales during this period. He goes on to say that cashing in is a “win-win situation.”

However, this is the first year that Kevin hasn’t felt the Christmas spirit, a feeling that is quite unusual for him.

“I don’t feel it this year, because of work and the responsibilities that I have. It becomes so stressful and overwhelming. It has me in a different world. Maybe that’s why a lot of people no longer feel the Christmas season—it’s because of their obligations. Christmas should be more than a chore, but at the end you get to relax and sit with your family,” he reflected.

The Guyanese Christmas traditions are in many respects fading, not necessarily dying, and the reason seems to be nothing more than convenience. But not all Christmas traditions should be forsaken for such simple reasons.

In a modern world, growing more secular and politically correct, several Christmas traditions are on the verge of disappearing altogether. But we must remember that tradition provides a platform to showcase role models; to say “thank you” for the priceless contributions that have been made in the past, and to celebrate the things that really matter in life.