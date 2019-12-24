US Open Youth Cup Tourney Guyana Floodlights beat T&T’s Presentation College in Semis

MOM Dindyal powers Guyanese to 8-Wicket win

Guyana Floodlight U-15 team waltzed into yesterday final of the United States of America (USA) Open Youth Cup when Mavendra Dindyal spearheaded the Guyanese to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Presentation College of Trinidad & Tobago in the semi-finals at the Multi-purpose Field 2 in Florida.

Scores: Presentation College 74-6 in 20 overs, Floodlights 79-2 in 14.3 overs as the 14-year-old West Indies U-16 player Dindyal had 3-5 from 4 frugal overs before returning with the bat to stroke a classy undefeated 38.

Floodlights won the toss and invited the Trinis to bat yesterday in the semi-finals and the school that Brian Lara represented, laboured to 74-6 when their overs expired.

Nickyle Jalim batting at number 10, hit two sixes and a four from 37 balls in his top score of 30 but only Opener Khaleem Mohammed who reached the ropes once and cleared it twice in his 17-ball 19 and last man Amar Chan, with an unbeaten 10, reached double figures.

Chan added 22 with Aidian Racha for the last wicket before Racha fell to Dindyal for a 9-ball duck.

Dindyal was supported by Joash Charles who had 2-15 from fours. Nithyanand Mathura had the other wickets to fall as he finished with 1-21 from four overs.

When Floodlights began the chase, needing to score at 3.7 per over to win, they were off to a rollicking start and raced to 43 without loss in the power-play (6 overs).

Romeo Deonarain and Dindyal posted the 50 in the eighth over before Deonarain, who hit two boundaries in 28, was removed at 60-1 in the 11th over.

Nicholas Seepersad joined the elegant Dindyal but he did not last long; falling for one at 65-2.

Dindyal, who plays for GCC in local First-Division Cricket, stroked five boundaries including a six off Jalim to win the match off his 36th ball.

Alvin Mohabir (2) was the other not out batsman for the Guyanese who were set to play Central Zonal Council in last evening’s final at the Central Broward Regional Park, the only International Ground in the USA. (Sean Devers)