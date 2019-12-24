Trophy Stall on board with KMTC Boxing Day meet

Trophy Stall with its popular location at Bourda Market in Georgetown has as is customary thrown its support to the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) for the staging of their annual Boxing Day meet which is set for their Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice racetrack.

Proprietor of the Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, yesterday presented Retired Justice Cecil Kennard, President of the KMTC

with a trophy for the champion jockey of the day as part of their contribution.

Sunich and the Trophy Stall is a consistent name in relation to sponsorship of sports and sporting events in Guyana and have stayed true to form over the years. The kindhearted Sunich has indicated that he is always pleased to support sports development and youths and will continue to do same.

The event is set for Thursday with Metro Office and Computer Supplies sponsoring the feature event. That race is the one mile contest which carries a top purse of $1,000,000; the runner up in this event will take home $500,000, third place $250,000 and fourth place $125,000.

Some of the horses such as Don’t Overlook, Lucky Star, Goodwill Boy, TnT, Golden Blue Eco and Just Call Me Boss are down to run for the money on offer.

Other events listed are L-Non Earner for a distance of five furlongs and carries a top prize of $130,000 and the runner up $65,000. Two-year old Maiden for a distance of six furs and will see the champion pocketing $200,000 and the runner up $100,000. L-Non Winner for a winning purse of $150,000 and second place $75,000; J and K Lower which will see the winner receiving $200,000 and the runner up $100,000, and L-Open in which the winner will take home $170,000 and second place $85,000.

The races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.