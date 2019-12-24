Taxi drivers double fares in festive season

– Minibus Association President accuses them of fleecing the public

Although it has become a norm for hire car operators to hike their fares around the festive season, commuters continue to criticise and accuse them of being exploitive. This particularly applies to taxis operating outside of a base.

Persons using taxis for short drops complained of the fares doubling. In some instances, taxi drivers charged $700, $800 and even $1,000 for short drops, when the regular prices are usually around $400 and $500. When contacted yesterday, a representative of 007 Taxi Service said that it has indeed increased its fares for the holiday season.

She disclosed that an additional $100 will be charged on all drops, especially if taxis have to travel through congested areas. Prices will go back to normal after the holidays.

Green Ice Taxi Service said it has not increased its fares. This was the same thing over at City Taxi Service. However, while the taxi service said it has not increased its fares, it said that in some cases where drivers have to go into heavy traffic “a little extra” will be charged.

He said that it would not be anything exorbitant, but as it is, drivers are avoiding areas with heavy traffic such as Regent Street, and the other shopping hubs around the capital city.

“Driver how much to go to La Penitence Market?” one woman asked a taxi driver outside the car park at Demico House, Stabroek, Georgetown. The taxi driver responded $1,000.

The woman said, “$1,000 to go right down there. Man every year is the same thing with you guys. You people overdoing it.”

In a serious tone, the taxi driver asked the woman if she had observed the heavy traffic around town and the time it is taking to make a drop-off. Nevertheless, there was some negotiation between them; the fare was reduced to $900 and the woman boarded the car to her destination. It was observed that persons, who were hefting many bags, preferred to travel in taxis rather than by minibus. And with this comes exploitation, as Cindy Lou, a teacher, lamented.

“They are exploiting people. Normally, I would pay $600 from my home in South Ruimveldt to go to work in Saffon Street, Charlestown. The other night, I called a taxi service in south and the driver told me $1,000 for the drop. I took another taxi and paid $700. If they are going to raise the fare, it cannot be too high again.”

Another passenger, Kristie McPherson, who frequently uses taxis, said, “The fare increase is too exorbitant, especially with them road cars. Even though they want to increase the fare, they shouldn’t go so high; don’t call a whole $1,000 for a drop right around Georgetown. Not because it is Christmas time means people have money. Some people didn’t even get bonus.”

Another passenger, a student, complained of having to pay $1,500 to travel from Stabroek Market to Cummings Lodge, when the fare on a usual day is $1,000.

“Is only because I have these bags, mek I taking a taxi. These road cars really overdoing it. When I call my usual taxi service, the dispatcher told me that no cars were in Georgetown and I didn’t able wait because I came to town since early this morning to do my last minute shopping.”

Akeisha Norville, a shopper, explained that she would rather travel in a taxi than by minibus. This is because she would be dropped off in front of her home.

“You see all them bag I have? I can’t catch a bus because I will have to walk through a street when I get drop off at the road head. When I catch the car, I will get drop off right in front my home, plus the taxi driver will help me carry in these bags.”

But not every shopper feels this way. There were shoppers who preferred minibuses because it is way cheaper.

When asked the reason for the hike in fares, a taxi driver said, “Is the heavy traffic congestion around town during this time. It’s taking too long to make a drop off in this confusion. But some taxi man taking advantage of people. I hear some of them charging $1,000 for a short drop. I can’t do people that because when this holiday done, I still got to get customers. I don’t want no customer to remember me after the holidays as the taxi man who charged them expensive.”

Weighing in on the issue was President of the United Minibus Association, Eon Andrews, who said that taxi drivers are fleecing people. Though there is no official body regulating the operations of taxi, Andrews was eager to express his views on the issue.

Andrews said that there has been an influx of cars operating as taxis across the country ever since the Christmas season began. These, cars, he said, are parked outside almost every store and are taking advantage of people who just want to get out of the Christmas rush. He added that these shoppers are loaded with bags and just want to get home.

According to him, drivers who would usually work ‘shop drops’ are suddenly soliciting passengers for longer routes.

Andrews also said there have been incidents of minibus operators speeding, imbibing and carrying overloads. He is calling on the police to arrest delinquent bus operators who put commuters’ lives at risk.

He said that while the United Minibus Association is trying its best to help reduce the road carnage, the police also need to play their part and “lock up these people.”