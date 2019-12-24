Latest update December 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man busted with 465 grams cannabis.

Dec 24, 2019 News 0

Police in Berbice acting on information, ventured to Stelling Road, New Amsterdam, where the route 56 Minibus Park is located.
The operation commenced just around 10:30 hrs on Sunday. Upon their arrival, a male of Ferry Street, NA was approached and searched. It was discovered that he had in his possession, marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
The cannabis was confiscated and the individual was arrested. The illicit substance was weighed at the Central Police Station and amounted to 465 grams.
He is being processed for court.

More in this category

Sports

US Open Youth Cup Tourney Guyana Floodlights beat T&T’s Presentation College in Semis

US Open Youth Cup Tourney Guyana Floodlights beat T&T’s...

Dec 24, 2019

MOM Dindyal powers Guyanese to 8-Wicket win Guyana Floodlight U-15 team waltzed into yesterday final of the United States of America (USA) Open Youth Cup when Mavendra Dindyal spearheaded the...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board with KMTC Boxing Day meet

Trophy Stall on board with KMTC Boxing Day meet

Dec 24, 2019

Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors table tennis tourney

Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors...

Dec 24, 2019

Penalty Shootouts the order of play in latest 592 Beer Inter-Village Football

Penalty Shootouts the order of play in latest 592...

Dec 24, 2019

Kumar Bishundial is Lusignan Sports Club MVP

Kumar Bishundial is Lusignan Sports Club MVP

Dec 24, 2019

GFF Super League Cup Defending champs Den Amstel and Santos ease into quarters after Rd. of 16 wins

GFF Super League Cup Defending champs Den Amstel...

Dec 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019