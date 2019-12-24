Man busted with 465 grams cannabis.

Latest update December 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police in Berbice acting on information, ventured to Stelling Road, New Amsterdam, where the route 56 Minibus Park is located.
The operation commenced just around 10:30 hrs on Sunday. Upon their arrival, a male of Ferry Street, NA was approached and searched. It was discovered that he had in his possession, marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
The cannabis was confiscated and the individual was arrested. The illicit substance was weighed at the Central Police Station and amounted to 465 grams.
He is being processed for court.
