Linden granny dies after being struck by drunk driver

Dec 24, 2019 News 0

A combination of speed and drunk driving allegedly resulted in the death of a 78-year-old Linden resident, moving the current road death toll of 126, a step higher.

The car involved in the fatal accident

Dead is Juliet Cornelius of West Watooka, Wismar, Linden who was on her way to church on Sunday when tragedy struck.
Cornelius was reportedly hit by a speeding car, after the driver lost control while negotiating a bend at Burnham Drive, Wismar.
According to police reports, the accident occurred shortly after 7 am.
Kaieteur News understands that motorcar, PVV 2251 involved in the accident is owned by Allan Henry of Lot 50 Powis Crescent, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Dead: Juliet Cornelius

At the time of the accident, however, it was being driven by 27-year-old Corwin Cooper, a mechanic of the same address. Further reports indicate that the vehicle was reportedly proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate.
Cooper subsequently lost control of the car and ended up onto the southern parapet where he collided with Cornelius who was heading west on the southern side of the road.
The woman fell on the roadway, as a result, sustaining injuries about the body.
She was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, by public-spirited citizens, but succumbed while receiving medical attention.
The driver of the car was later placed in custody, and the vehicle lodged at the police station.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver for alcohol and read 120 % and 112 % micrograms respectively.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

 

