Labourer stabbed to death with BBQ fork

Thirty-two year old Balchan Avai Baichan was killed on Sunday after a drunken argument turned sour, resulting in him being stabbed.

The suspect, a 67-year-old fisherman, has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Reports are that on the day in question, the suspect was imbibing at his Logwood Squatting Area, Enmore North, East Coast Demerara home around 13:20h.

Minutes later, Balchan entered the man’s yard. This reportedly angered him and he requested Balchan leave his premises immediately.

The labourer refused to leave resulting in an argument leading to the fisherman arming himself with a bar-b-que fork. He then stabbed Balchan in the neck causing him to collapse.

Balchan was escorted to the Nabaclis Health Centre and pronounced dead on arrival. His body was subsequently taken to the Jerrick’s Funeral Home to await a post mortem examination.