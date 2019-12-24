Kumar Bishundial is Lusignan Sports Club MVP

All-rounder Kumar Bishundial was voted the most valuable player when the Lusignan Sports Club (LSC) of East Coast Demerara held its 2019 awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Bishundial performed outstandingly throughout the year and his most memorable feat came in the East Coast Cricket Committee SPR 40-over final at Enmore against a strong Enterprise A team when he captured six wickets for six runs to lead his team to victory. Bishundial also took the best bowler prize for the A team.

Bishundial said he is pleased with performance, adding that there is always room for improvement. He lauded the LSC executive for a well organized ceremony and congratulated the other awardees. “It was through hard work, dedication and passion for the game that I managed to reap the success,” he noted.

Vishnu Ramjeet received the best batsman trophy, Shazam Ali was the most discipline player, Somnauth Bharrat the best wicket-keeper and Vickram Doodnauth the most improved player for the A team.

For the club’s B team Navendra Persaud was the best batsman, Ferron Kadir took the best bowler prize, Alvin Goriah was the most outstanding wicket-keeper, Floyd Jones the most discipline player and Mike Persaud the most improved player.

Other awards were given to U15 players-Nicholas Shiopersaud, Chanderpaul Ramraj and Romel Datterdeen; U17- Chanderpaul Ramraj; U19- Robin Williams; most discipline youth player Neran Bani and most committed youth player Fardeen Hasim.

Special awards were given to Gewan Persaud, Shamir Mohamed, Chatterpaul Balkissoon, Sydartha Anandjit, Ferron Kadir, Christopher Singh, Avinash Deonarine, Narvan Singh, Ravi Etwaroo, Yeuraj Khemraj, Vishnu Ramjeet and Bishundial.

Andrew Dhanraj and Mohadeo Roopnarine received prizes for their work as ground staff.

Players that scored centuries also pocketed prizes; Krishna Deosaran (118 vs Cane Grove), Navendra Persaud (112 vs Clonbrook), Robin Williams (119 vs Ogle), Leon Morgan (117 vs Ogle).

For taking five-wicket hauls-Ramjeet (5-27 vs Ogle), Chanderpaul Ramraj (6-20 vs Cane Grove), Rajindra Naikbarran (6-5 vs LSC B), Bishundial (6-6 vs Enterprise A), Vickram Doodnauth (5-34 vs Ogle U19), Rajpaul Basdeo (5-20 vs Mahaica) and Kadir (5-38 vs Enmore) took home accolades.

Shamir Mohamed was voted the manager of the year, while Chandricka Harpaul, Ramesh Harpaul, Sackichan Jhagdeo, Rushi Samaroo and Leon Chung received medals for their support.

Journalists Avenash Ramzan, Zaheer Mohamed and Romario Samaroo were given prizes for their services rendered.

Special Individual prizes went to Shazam Ali, Krishna Deosaran, Steve Ramdass, Ramjeet, Ramraj, Doodnauth, Williams, Azad Mohamed, Jason Heyliger, Bharrat, Bishundial, Naikbaran, Basdeo, Mike Persaud, Karamchan Persaud, Goriah, Devanan Samaroo, Asif Singh, Tameshwar Motiram, Kadir, Emran Khan, Sahadeo Ramkhellwan, Navendra Persaud, Steve Alick, Datterdeen, Gewan Persaud and Deokarran Kumar.

The club would like to thank its sponsors; Universal Tint Shop, Two Sisters Car Rental, Javid Electronics, Darsho Body Works, Cricket Zone USA, Hanso Fishing Establishment, Singh’s Bicycle Shop, Shamir Lumber Exports, Revision Optical, Prem Superbet, Rajin Construction, Lee Window Factory, SLS International Trading, Nideca Investment and Realty, Busy Bayo Panel Doors, Naven Construction, Route 626 bar, Keith Wash bay and Jagdeo General Store.