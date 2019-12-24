GECOM fails to verify 6,534 new House-to-House registrants

…Yet to decide what to do with them

The Guyana Elections yesterday announced that 6,534 of the purported new registrants from the truncated House-to-House exercise have not been confirmed. This comes after a five-day exercise to verify the 16,863 new registrants was concluded.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, informed reporters that 10,329 of those were confirmed. She provided a breakdown of those statistics by region.

The Commission had resolved to subject the data to a short verification exercise, since the House-to-House exercise came under dispute by the political opposition.

During that exercise, which ended on Sunday last, GECOM field staffers were accompanied by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) scrutineers.

A telephone conversation with Commissioner Charles Corbin yesterday revealed that GECOM still hasn’t decided how it will place the unconfirmed registrants on the Revised List of Electors (RLE), if at all. A statutory meeting of the Commission is supposed to happen today.

The Commission is expected to discuss, in addition to the House-to-House data, the cross-matched Claims and Objections data which has, according to Ward, already returned from the supplier, Gemalto.

GECOM will have to conduct its own analysis of that data; given that data previously cross-matched by Gemalto came back with issues which needed to be corrected.

Yet, the GECOM Secretariat has a very short window of time to prepare the RLE. The order announcing the now concluded Claims and Objections exercise states that the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, has until December 28, 2019 to make changes to the RLE.

As of today, GECOM only has four days to meet that deadline, two of which are holidays. The Commission has the power to make a decision extending that deadline, but it is unclear if it will have to.