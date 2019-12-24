Latest update December 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM fails to verify 6,534 new House-to-House registrants

Dec 24, 2019 News 0

…Yet to decide what to do with them

The Guyana Elections yesterday announced that 6,534 of the purported new registrants from the truncated House-to-House exercise have not been confirmed. This comes after a five-day exercise to verify the 16,863 new registrants was concluded.

GECOM PRO, Yolanda Ward

Regional breakdown of confirmed/unconfirmed new House-to-House registrants

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, informed reporters that 10,329 of those were confirmed. She provided a breakdown of those statistics by region.
The Commission had resolved to subject the data to a short verification exercise, since the House-to-House exercise came under dispute by the political opposition.
During that exercise, which ended on Sunday last, GECOM field staffers were accompanied by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) scrutineers.
A telephone conversation with Commissioner Charles Corbin yesterday revealed that GECOM still hasn’t decided how it will place the unconfirmed registrants on the Revised List of Electors (RLE), if at all. A statutory meeting of the Commission is supposed to happen today.
The Commission is expected to discuss, in addition to the House-to-House data, the cross-matched Claims and Objections data which has, according to Ward, already returned from the supplier, Gemalto.
GECOM will have to conduct its own analysis of that data; given that data previously cross-matched by Gemalto came back with issues which needed to be corrected.
Yet, the GECOM Secretariat has a very short window of time to prepare the RLE. The order announcing the now concluded Claims and Objections exercise states that the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, has until December 28, 2019 to make changes to the RLE.
As of today, GECOM only has four days to meet that deadline, two of which are holidays. The Commission has the power to make a decision extending that deadline, but it is unclear if it will have to.

 

More in this category

Sports

US Open Youth Cup Tourney Guyana Floodlights beat T&T’s Presentation College in Semis

US Open Youth Cup Tourney Guyana Floodlights beat T&T’s...

Dec 24, 2019

MOM Dindyal powers Guyanese to 8-Wicket win Guyana Floodlight U-15 team waltzed into yesterday final of the United States of America (USA) Open Youth Cup when Mavendra Dindyal spearheaded the...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board with KMTC Boxing Day meet

Trophy Stall on board with KMTC Boxing Day meet

Dec 24, 2019

Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors table tennis tourney

Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors...

Dec 24, 2019

Penalty Shootouts the order of play in latest 592 Beer Inter-Village Football

Penalty Shootouts the order of play in latest 592...

Dec 24, 2019

Kumar Bishundial is Lusignan Sports Club MVP

Kumar Bishundial is Lusignan Sports Club MVP

Dec 24, 2019

GFF Super League Cup Defending champs Den Amstel and Santos ease into quarters after Rd. of 16 wins

GFF Super League Cup Defending champs Den Amstel...

Dec 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019