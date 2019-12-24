Family mourns as Mahaicony couple killed in horrific Canada crash

A Guyanese couple who has been living in Canada for years was killed over the weekend in a three-vehicle crash.

Canadian news reported that Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash southeast of Guelph that left two people dead and two people injured early Saturday.

The crash, involving three vehicles, happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 6 North in the Township of Puslinch.

Police were called to the scene at about 2:50 a.m.

Police identified the man who died as Ramnauth ‘Buddy’ Seebachan, 65, and the woman who died as Padmini ‘Anita’ Seebachan, 59. Both were passengers in one of the vehicles and from the Cambridge area, according to ca.news.yahoo.com.

Two drivers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the OPP.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 6 south to Puslinch for hours as officers investigated, but the lanes have since been reopened.

Family members said that the couple was loving people that did everything together from grocery shopping, attending functions to running errands…

“…They even had to leave this world together because I know one couldn’t survive without the other. Till death do us part… even in death, my parents couldn’t part from each other. May their souls be together forever.”

A daughter, Natasha Jagroop, in a Facebook post, said the couple was on the way home after leaving her property.

The crash is being blamed on a drunk driver who came full speed.

The couple’s son was injured and is in the hospital.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter… There is nothing in this world I wouldn’t do to have a moment back with my parents,” the grieving daughter urged.