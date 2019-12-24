Dem small party got to buy a drone

Dis world full of people who got great imagination. And if is not imagination then is people who can lie like when horse trotting.

Over de weekend, dem boys read how dem small parties decide to behave like Guyana and de rest of de Caribbean countries. Dem tekking a decision to form a union just like how Guyana and dem smaller countries form Caricom.

And just like how some of dem countries was afraid to join because dem think dem woulda get swallowed up in de same way some of dem small parties behaving. Two of dem agree to join up but dem boys expect to hear one big row about who gon be de leader.

And de group got great ideas. One of de leaders seh dat he support growing. He seh everyday, he supporters growing. Dem boys seh he now got a golden opportunity to impress people.

He can line up he supporters and get a drone to tek de photo from overhead. Then he can tek dat same photo and pay fuh a full page ad in de newspaper. People gon see.

One man done seh he gon vote fuh de smaller parties. He gon have to vote about twenty times because dat is de number of new parties.

Anodda man seh dem should form a big coalition. Dat is good but dat got dem boys worried because none of dem got money to campaign although some of dem got dem personal money. But even dat tie up.

Uncle Freddie seh if all of dem small party coalesce then dem gon get at least one seat. Dat is going to be something because dem got to decide who gon sit in Parliament. And fuh sure, de Parliament chamber ain’t got space fuh dem to play musical chairs.

But then again, Uncle Freddie is a man who love to create de impossible. Dem boys wan fuh know why he don’t form he own party. He might get a seat.

Talk half and hope wid dem small party.