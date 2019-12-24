Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors table tennis tourney

Latest update December 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Shemar Britton and Yeudistir Persaud turned in commendable performances to emerge champions of the Seniors partner and Juniors Table Tennis Team tournament which concluded on Sunday night last at the Malteenoes Sports Club. Britton and Persaud won 3-1 against Joel Alleyne and Colin Wong.
Alleyne beat Hackshaw 11-3, 11-5 and 11-6 in the seniors final; Wong got the better of Layne 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11 and 11-8) in the junior division.
Britton and Persaud took a 3-0 (11-5, 11-8 and 11-7) lead in the doubles, which handed them a great advantage for the rest of the game. Alleyne then brought his team back into contention with a 3-1 (7-11, 11-3, 11-8 and 15-13) win against Persaud before Britton though took control to win the final two games. He defeated Wong 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10, and beat Alleyne (11-8, 11-7, 9-11 and 11-5).
Eighteen players (nine juniors and nine seniors) competed in the two-day event, which started on Saturday evening with the round robin clashes.
