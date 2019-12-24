Latest update December 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors table tennis tourney

Dec 24, 2019 Sports 0

Shemar Britton and Yeudistir Persaud turned in commendable performances to emerge champions of the Seniors partner and Juniors Table Tennis Team tournament which concluded on Sunday night last at the Malteenoes Sports Club. Britton and Persaud won 3-1 against Joel Alleyne and Colin Wong.

The participating players following the finals.

Alleyne beat Hackshaw 11-3, 11-5 and 11-6 in the seniors final; Wong got the better of Layne 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11 and 11-8) in the junior division.
Britton and Persaud took a 3-0 (11-5, 11-8 and 11-7) lead in the doubles, which handed them a great advantage for the rest of the game. Alleyne then brought his team back into contention with a 3-1 (7-11, 11-3, 11-8 and 15-13) win against Persaud before Britton though took control to win the final two games. He defeated Wong 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10, and beat Alleyne (11-8, 11-7, 9-11 and 11-5).
Eighteen players (nine juniors and nine seniors) competed in the two-day event, which started on Saturday evening with the round robin clashes.

More in this category

Sports

US Open Youth Cup Tourney Guyana Floodlights beat T&T’s Presentation College in Semis

US Open Youth Cup Tourney Guyana Floodlights beat T&T’s...

Dec 24, 2019

MOM Dindyal powers Guyanese to 8-Wicket win Guyana Floodlight U-15 team waltzed into yesterday final of the United States of America (USA) Open Youth Cup when Mavendra Dindyal spearheaded the...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board with KMTC Boxing Day meet

Trophy Stall on board with KMTC Boxing Day meet

Dec 24, 2019

Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors table tennis tourney

Briton, Persaud shine at Seniors and Juniors...

Dec 24, 2019

Penalty Shootouts the order of play in latest 592 Beer Inter-Village Football

Penalty Shootouts the order of play in latest 592...

Dec 24, 2019

Kumar Bishundial is Lusignan Sports Club MVP

Kumar Bishundial is Lusignan Sports Club MVP

Dec 24, 2019

GFF Super League Cup Defending champs Den Amstel and Santos ease into quarters after Rd. of 16 wins

GFF Super League Cup Defending champs Den Amstel...

Dec 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019