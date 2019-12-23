Some alarming findings

DEAR EDITOR,

Please allow me space in your newspapers to make some general observations as it relates to matters unfolding in Guyana.

I was reading in your Sunday, December 22, 2019 edition a letter pertaining to a poll that was conducted by Dr. Vishnu Bisram and I came across some alarming findings from that poll. Based on the contents of the letter, the poll was conducted according to the ethnic makeup of the country.

My first observation was on the opinion of the oil contract. The finding revealed that 88% of the people surveyed felt that the contract was not a fair one.

This observation in my opinion rubbished statements made by the Minister of Natural Resources and defended by Mr. GHK Lall, that the treat from Venezuela and Guyana’s inability to take them on and that Guyana at the time needed a big brother to stand by it was the reason for the lopsided contract.

I just can’t wrap my head around how brilliant minds would fall prey to such fallacy. After all I should remind myself that these fellas are bed fellows.

Second observation according to the survey is that Mr. Ramjattan is a big failure since everyone felt that crime and public security are their main concern.

Rightfully so, as we can see the daily increase in crime, the carnage on our roadways and a most disliked police force (lef someting nah) all playing out simultaneously.

The honourable Minister of Public Security should first fix his house then battle for the position of Prime Minister, for if you fail in one role you may be a bigger failure in an elevated one.

Give your buddy a break man to enjoy the good life, the man is almost pensionable age.

Observation number three is that 50% of the people surveyed says that the oil industry, party loyalty and crime will determine how they vote. On two of these issues the ruling coalition is lacking that is crime and oil.

Add the economy to this and you will see that things do not look too favourable for the government come elections time. Sorry to say but it seems that the boat is already over or nearly over the falls.

My fourth observation is that majority of those polled believed that the elections will not be free and fair. There’s still time for the learned chairman of the elections commission to gather the pieces and come out with flying colours.

To do so she has to take the bull by its horn, and we all know who the bull is. Survey shows there is a lack of confidence in her.

Finally, the Prime Minister hopeful is not even mentioned in the group of favourable ministers. I wonder how this chap will feel when he read Mr. Bisram’s letter, if he would ever read it is another thing.

So this sums it up. Things are looking bleak for my friends in government. They should not worry when they have my leader at the helm. He was in-charge in 73. He is in-charge again.

A blessed holidays to all.

Yours sincerely,

Zahir Khan