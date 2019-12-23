Local Artistes deliver at Mashramani “Pop-Up” concert Port Kaituma edition

In 2020, Guyana will celebrate her 50th year as a Republic under the theme “Guyana Together; Reflect, Celebrate and Transform”.

The Government of Guyana through the Department of Culture, the 50thRepublic Jubilee Inter-Ministerial and Central Mashramani Committee has launched a calendar to observe this momentous occasion with an array of events, including a number of pop-up concerts.

Pop-up concerts featuring the best of Guyana’s local talent will be held in each Administrative Region throughout the festival period which commenced in October with the official launch in Linden, the ‘birthplace’ of Mashramani.



Last Friday, residents of Port Kaituma were given a prelude to Mashramani 2020, as the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport took one of its many planned “pop-up” concerts to the Barima-Waini region.

The Port Kaituma edition featured a preview to costumes for Mashramani 2020 by designer Maxi Williams and Guyanese artistes Vanita Willie, Melissa Roberts better known as “Vanilla”, Stephen Ramphal, Brandon Harding and Jumo Primowell known as “Rubber Waist”.

Vanita Willie, who took the national Chutney queen title in 2017 with her song “Powah,” delivered an electric performance as the crowd sang along and gyrated to a mixture of chutney and folk songs performed by the songbird during the first performance.

Melissa Roberts, better known as “Vanilla,” the reigning Road March Queen, was up second and thoroughly engaged the audience with a high energy experience through music and dance that only she could deliver.

Stephen Ramphal and Brandon Harding, reigning Chutney Monarch and Soca Monarch respectively, along with headline act Jumo “Rubber Waist” Primo, did not disappoint. The audience was treated to a number of popular hits, both original and covers.

A number of patrons expressed excitement to witness performances by the local artistes and lauded the event organizers for bringing the concert to their community.

(Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport)