First oil season

Dec 23, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,
It is with gratitude that I thank your newspaper for allowing me to participate in the National conversation over these past five years.
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana (CRG) congratulate Guyana on its achievements over these years especially on becoming a Nation that is further enriched by its natural resources. The recent accomplishments in the Oil Industry are ones with which to be proud of yet should be approached with cautious optimism as we move into the next economic cycle.
Seasons Greetings, All the Best for the Holidays and may the New Year be filled with Peace & Prosperity for all the People of Our Nation for years to come.
Best regards,
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman

