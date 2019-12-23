First oil season

Latest update December 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
It is with gratitude that I thank your newspaper for allowing me to participate in the National conversation over these past five years.
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana (CRG) congratulate Guyana on its achievements over these years especially on becoming a Nation that is further enriched by its natural resources. The recent accomplishments in the Oil Industry are ones with which to be proud of yet should be approached with cautious optimism as we move into the next economic cycle.
Seasons Greetings, All the Best for the Holidays and may the New Year be filled with Peace & Prosperity for all the People of Our Nation for years to come.
Best regards,
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
Dec 22, 2019The Mazaruni Inter-Zone football tournament commenced last night with several matches. The tournament, which is being held as a qualifier for the Upper Mazaruni District competition in 2020, saw...
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
There are a few things about small parties that are disturbing. The public is told that “Change Guyana” does not want... more
Not many of the analyses of the Donald Trump presidency have focused on the support he obtained from the Christian right.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is a valid criticism of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that they have more often failed... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]