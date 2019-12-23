Burnt body in car trunk… Cops tracking killers through victim’s last phone calls

The last calls that Collin Rodney received on his mobile phone before he vanished may lead police to finding his killers.

Investigators are therefore focusing much of their attention on identifying who contacted Rodney, whose is believed to have been slain and his body bunt in his car.

The vehicle, and still unidentified remains were found in his car trunk at Letter ‘T’, Mahaicony, East

Coast Demerara, last October.

Detectives have apparently ruled out reports that Rodney was abducted near his home. Kaieteur News understands that investigators tracked him to the Rupert Craig Highway. He was reportedly alone in his vehicle. It is believed that he was responding to a phone call he had received.

The 36-year-old Rodney, along with his silver-grey Toyota Allion, vanished on October 25. He was due was due to testify that very day in the murder of his cousin, Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, who was gunned down last April in Norton Street, Lodge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Osafo Grundell, called ‘Safo’ of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ from Garnett Street, Georgetown, are charged with Marlon Rodney’s murder.

Rodney’s burnt car, along with burnt human remains in the trunk, was found on November 1 in a desolate area in Letter ‘T’. Mahaicony.

The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) is carrying out deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests on the remains.

The results are expected to be known this week.