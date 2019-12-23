Bakewell support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Household name in Guyana, Bakewell, one of the leading bakeries in the country has continued their traditional support of sports development when they handed over a cheque to the Guyana Football Federation in support of the year-end tournament, the Super 16 Cup.

At the company’s Triumph Facility, General Manager Rajin Ganga handed over a cheque to President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde cementing their commitment.

Ganga said that the company was pleased to be continuing a good tradition of supporting in a tangible way, the development of the game and sport in Guyana, reminding that the late owner,

Mr. Naeem Nasser would have been happy to support a sport which he loved and invested in, in a huge way during his lifetime.

Forde in response thanked Mr. Ganga for the continued commitment of Bakewell to football and the continued empowerment of players. The GFF boss said that Bakewell has displayed over the years, a true commitment to sports development in Guyana.