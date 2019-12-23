Atkinson Brothers 5-aside Football…Young Guns, Rincon FC, ABFC U-15, Rising Sons FC U-17 & ABFC Female win on opening night

The ninth edition of the Atkinson Brothers 5-Aside Football Tournament kicked off on Saturday night last at the Moruca Sports Ground with a colourful March Past of the contesting teams and feature remarks from Ms. Ingrid Atkinson Chappelle on behalf of the organizers, Atkinson Brother Football club.

In the senior competition, Universal Jaguars took on Young Guns in what was a thriller to get the rivalry underway. Play started with both teams psyching out each other and just about the sixth minute, Universal Jaguars were awarded a penalty which they converted to take the lead.

But Samuel Williams’ goal for Young Guns cancelled out Universal Jaguars’ lead after which Alex La Rose netted the winner for the Young Guns.

The feature match was a blow out in favour of Rincon Football Club which hammered Jungle Boys, 6-1, thanks to double strikes from Isaac Williams and Vishnu Williams. The other goals were scored by Lester Fredericks and Ronald Henry. Jungle Boys’ consolation goal was scored by Ronaldo La Rose.

In other results, Atkinson Brothers FC Under-15 team defeated Mighty FC 2-0, Xavi Atkinson scoring both goals. Rising Sons Football Club blanked Mighty Warriors Football Club 3-0 in their Under-17 encounter thanks to a brace of goals from Evander Daniels, the other off the boot of Eric Campbell.

On the distaff side, Atkinson Brothers Female team needled All Star Blazers. The first place in the male segment attracts a cash prize of $200,000, while on the distaff side, the winning team will pocket, $100,000 and Veterans, $50,000. Trophies are also at stake for each segment of the competition.

Sponsors on board are: Atkinson Brothers, Punt Speed Boat Service, Troy Abraham and Family, Aubrey Edward’s and Family, Santa Rosa Village Council, Moruca Sports Council and Ivor Domingo. The finals are set for Boxing night and will feature Soca Monarch, Brandon Harding along with other artistes.