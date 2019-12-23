Aasrodeen Shaw captures Global Auto Christmas Golf tournament

Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Treasurer Aasrodeen Shaw beat the keen competition to emerge champion in an exciting Global Auto Spares Christmas Tournament, as the local golfers continue to enjoy a great course and historic good golfing conditions at the end of the year despite the weather.

Local Businessman, rookie Hardeo ‘Curry’ Ganpat and his wife, who sponsored the event, were on hand to add encouragement to the golfers. Curry, who played in the tournament, represented himself well to place 2nd above seasoned golfers.

Considering business as a pleasant service to his customers, Curry, as the CEO is more familiarly known began playing golf early in 2019 (less than a year), sponsored his inaugural golf tournament on Saturday April 20, 2019, and continues to give great support to the Lusignan Golf Club.

Played as a straight medal-play tournament without Flights, prizes were given to the first five net scorers as well as to the Best Gross winner. The keenness of the competition was evidenced in a three-way tie for 2nd place, only 1 stroke more than the 1st place winner. Winners were Aasrodeen Shaw (67/13) – 1st; Curry Ganpat (68/28) – 2nd; Paton George (68/18) – 3rd; Mike Gayadin (68/12) – 4th; Shanella London (70/15) – 5th.

Avinash Persaud, reigning Guyana Open champion produced a great 70 gross (parring the course) to win the Best Gross trophy, in addition to winning the Longest Drive prize, while Aasrodeen Shaw won the Nearest The Pin prize also.

