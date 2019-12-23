Latest update December 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM

A battle that will be fought by more than a dozen

Dec 23, 2019 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
I just want to say Merry Christmas to my fellow Guyanese because next year would not be a game of Chess.
Chess is played by two persons, but next year the battle will be fought by more than a dozen parties, and the goal would be to control one of the fastest developing countries in the World, Guyana.
Chess is used to help improve mental ability, such as problem-solving, critical thinking, pattern recognition, planning, etc, etc.
The 2020 National election in Guyana is going to be unpredictable, because of the money to be gained from oil wealth. Contenders will be using all types of conspiracy.
Guyanese be wise, demand what is yours because the ministers will get theirs.
Happy New Year, Peace and Love, we welcome oil
Unity among each other is needed, Love your neighbours as thyself.
God Bless Guyana.
Respectfully,
JC Grant-Stuart Snr.
Toronto, Canada

