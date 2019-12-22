Robbers snatch over $2M from Bel-Air businessman

A Bel-Air Georgetown businessman is counting his lucky stars after armed men accosted him and snatched a bag containing some $2M in cash on Friday. The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV and lasted mere seconds.

At 14:22hrs, the businessman pulled up to his premises and just ten seconds later, a silver coloured Toyota Premio followed suit and two men existed the car.

The men rushed to the driver’s side and accosted the driver, carting off a black bag containing the cash and quickly retreated to the awaiting car.

Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Edgar Thomas, explained to Kaieteur News that the businessman was trailed from a bank on the East Coast to his home in Bel-Air.

According to him, the man withdrew the large sum of money with the intention of paying his contractor who was doing repairs to his home.

In the CCTV footage, two of businessman’s workers were offloading tools from a Canter truck parked meters away. The defenseless men after realising that a robbery was taking place, quickly retreated into a nearby yard.

Police are investigating.