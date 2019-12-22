Latest update December 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Robbers snatch over $2M from Bel-Air businessman

Dec 22, 2019 News 0

A Bel-Air Georgetown businessman is counting his lucky stars after armed men accosted him and snatched a bag containing some $2M in cash on Friday. The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV and lasted mere seconds.

One of the armed men heading back to the getaway car

The car transporting the robbers arriving seconds after the businessman pulled up in his vehicle

At 14:22hrs, the businessman pulled up to his premises and just ten seconds later, a silver coloured Toyota Premio followed suit and two men existed the car.
The men rushed to the driver’s side and accosted the driver, carting off a black bag containing the cash and quickly retreated to the awaiting car.
Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Edgar Thomas, explained to Kaieteur News that the businessman was trailed from a bank on the East Coast to his home in Bel-Air.
According to him, the man withdrew the large sum of money with the intention of paying his contractor who was doing repairs to his home.
In the CCTV footage, two of businessman’s workers were offloading tools from a Canter truck parked meters away. The defenseless men after realising that a robbery was taking place, quickly retreated into a nearby yard.
Police are investigating.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Mazaruni Inter-Zone football tourney underway

Mazaruni Inter-Zone football tourney underway

Dec 22, 2019

The Mazaruni Inter-Zone football tournament commenced last night with several matches. The tournament, which is being held as a qualifier for the Upper Mazaruni District competition in 2020, saw...
Read More
Players Organise end of year Tourney Johnson says 2019 was ‘decent year’ for Table Tennis

Players Organise end of year Tourney Johnson says...

Dec 22, 2019

KSM Investments backs KMTC Boxing Day meet

KSM Investments backs KMTC Boxing Day meet

Dec 22, 2019

KFC Goodwill schools’ football tourney New champion to be crowned this evening

KFC Goodwill schools’ football tourney New...

Dec 22, 2019

Hetmyer, Cotterell are latest Millionaires in US dollars

Hetmyer, Cotterell are latest Millionaires in US...

Dec 22, 2019

The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts grading exams

The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts...

Dec 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • THE CHRISTIAN PARTY

    Not many of the analyses of the Donald Trump presidency have focused on the support he obtained from the Christian right.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019