Robbers snatch over $2M from Bel-Air businessman

Latest update December 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A Bel-Air Georgetown businessman is counting his lucky stars after armed men accosted him and snatched a bag containing some $2M in cash on Friday. The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV and lasted mere seconds.
At 14:22hrs, the businessman pulled up to his premises and just ten seconds later, a silver coloured Toyota Premio followed suit and two men existed the car.
The men rushed to the driver’s side and accosted the driver, carting off a black bag containing the cash and quickly retreated to the awaiting car.
Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Edgar Thomas, explained to Kaieteur News that the businessman was trailed from a bank on the East Coast to his home in Bel-Air.
According to him, the man withdrew the large sum of money with the intention of paying his contractor who was doing repairs to his home.
In the CCTV footage, two of businessman’s workers were offloading tools from a Canter truck parked meters away. The defenseless men after realising that a robbery was taking place, quickly retreated into a nearby yard.
Police are investigating.
Dec 22, 2019The Mazaruni Inter-Zone football tournament commenced last night with several matches. The tournament, which is being held as a qualifier for the Upper Mazaruni District competition in 2020, saw...
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019
Let’s pick a date at random – a weeknight in the third week of August. That is not a holiday on the Guyanese calendar.... more
Not many of the analyses of the Donald Trump presidency have focused on the support he obtained from the Christian right.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is a valid criticism of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that they have more often failed... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]