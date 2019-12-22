Oil-ready JAPARTS receives major regional award

Latest update December 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

The Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) recently presented JAPARTS, a family-owned heavy duty machinery company with its 2019 Caribbean Leadership Award.

CEO of Japarts, Terry Singh (holding the award) with a representative of SMRP and his staff members

The company was recognised for its exceptional leadership qualities within the oil sector.
Receiving the award was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Terry Singh.
In an invited comment, Singh expressed his elation at receiving such a prestigious award. He stated that the success can be attributed to the support of his family and his entire staff.
“We did not expect this. This is something we did not plan but this happened because of dedication and it serves as an eye opener for other businesses whether in Guyana or across the region to push themselves to achieve excellence.”
According to Singh, the company has pushed itself to the brink to reap the benefits the oil and gas sector is expected to bring.
He said that the company is currently being ISO certified in order to expand their product markets on the international level.
The ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system. Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.
“Our company has taken the lead to become the number one company to be supplying the oil and gas sector with the equipment that they need–BPP, reagent, chemicals, heavy duty machinery, cranes, forklifts and a lot more…”
The CEO said that the entire company went through intense training in order to prepare for the energy sector. He called on other local businesses to follow suit.
“Get your company certified, get recognised…your people, the staffing is important. Get them trained and position yourself to play a major role in the oil and gas sector.”

