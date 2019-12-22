LETTER TO SANTA

BY VIBERT PARVATAN

GUYANA

Dear Santa,

It is always a pleasure to write to you at Christmas time and to seek special gifts for the people of Guyana, taking into account apparent needs. Such needs normally relate to social, cultural, educational, governmental, political, medical, business, environmental and other areas.

Santa, as usual, I am forwarding to you by letter a gift list for Guyana. However, as I look at our world today with the lack of Christian love, compassion, kindness, civility, generosity and peace, I am inclined to think that in recognising the terrible, sad, tragic, hostile situations in so many lands and war zones, that maybe I should ask that priority be given to such places. We in Guyana, are better off.

Notwithstanding, there are many problems in Guyana, some of which seem to be endemic.

These include corruption, increase in criminal activities, high suicide rate, traffic congestion with regular deaths on the roadways, inadequate medical facilities, ambiguity and confusion in interpreting the Laws of the Land, non-compliance with established rules and procedures, procurement lapses, abuse of authority, high taxation for the low income workers, apparent lack of knowledge and competence, in some areas of decision making, discrimination, partiality and the like.

I ask that priority be given to some other countries in distant lands where there are bombings on a daily basis with tens of thousands of people being killed.

It is heart breaking and traumatising to watch such scenes. Those countries include Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and to some extent, Palestine.

Further, human suffering is evidenced in the experiences of migrants risking their lives and sometimes losing their lives in search of betterment for themselves and their families.

In those situations, the paradox is that many of those countries which preach democracy are the main sellers of arms and ammunition. Yet in their homeland, human rights abuses may be seen.

It is traumatising to see human beings starving in some countries. Democracy is on trial with some Leaders seeing the importance of only one factor–free and fair elections.

Santa, the United Nations which is a most important organisation with its mandate to prevent war and ensure the territorial integrity of countries, to stand up and denounce any government which tramples on the rights of people.

At present, this world body appears to be ineffective.

Today in many countries, the economic, financial and austerity measures have resulted in violence. This is now evident in my continent – South America– and can be seen in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Venezuela and Colombia.

Santa, it is obvious that this Christmas with its message of PEACE, JOY and GOODWILL will not find fertile ground in many countries.

Santa, you have to find appropriate gifts for the alleviation of hunger, want and suffering.

Santa, from the world situation, let us return to Guyana where National and Regional elections are scheduled for March 2020. That date is not cast in concrete as specialised delaying tactics could lead to a later date.

There is in Guyana a well-established body named Guyana Elections Commission. Unfortunately, elections are seen in Guyana as a divisive process exploited by some political Leaders.

It is bandied that Ge COM (E) symbolises TRUTH GONE. Time will tell.

We need you to give to political Leaders the attributes of peace, respect and humility.

Now back to a Global perspective. Under the umbrella of democracy, there are some cases where Leaders seem to think that all powers are bestowed upon them.

In some instances, they proclaim that in the interest of the people, they must stay in the office as long as possible.

The old meaning of democracy in which Leaders must see themselves as servants of the people, NOT as their bosses, has given way to autocracy, arrogance and inflated egos.

You need to give to such Leaders gifts of humility tolerance, patience and respect for the rule of Law. Also, give them respect for the other branches vested with protecting the rights of citizens, such as the Judiciary and the Parliament.

Allegations of corruption often cast a dark shadow over the integrity, honesty, decency and humanity of some governments.

It is becoming a regular feature to have ex-Presidents and ex-Prime Ministers facing corruption charges as soon as they demit office.

Santa, the great challenge facing people of the many lands is the inequitable distribution of wealth. The economic systems of capitalism and socialism need to be re-examined.

The old adage ‘that the problem with capitalism is the inequitable distribution of wealth; and that the problem with socialism is the equitable distribution of poverty;’ needs to be re-examined.

Each economic system has its strengths and weaknesses. A better “ism” is pragmatism. Santa, you need to give to Leaders the wisdom and genuine interest to integrate the best benefits of both economic systems.

It is certainly unacceptable to have a situation in so many countries where people cannot afford healthcare. It is ridiculous to have trained and experienced personnel who cannot gain full employment.

It is an injustice wherein after working for years, persons retire and they are not assured of food and shelter.

How can one accept a situation in which a CEO in a capitalist society earns US$31 million a year with some employees of the said company earning US$31,000.

The CEO gets one thousand times that of a low earning worker. It is certainly also preposterous that 1% of the world’s population owns 50% of the wealth.

In relation to global warming, you have first-hand experience at the North Pole. Vested interests of businesses will restrain progressive pursuits of solar, wind and hydro-power.

Santa, please exclude guns, knife sets and smart phones from your gifts for children.

Santa, be assured that in appreciation of your gifts the recipients will always be thankful to you. You do not have to ask for any favour in return.

These days, there is much concern for the subject quid pro quo…Ho ho, ho.

Santa, for me Guyana is the best place to be at Christmas Time. Given the hospitality of our people, it may also be for you the ideal place at Christmas Time.

Significant bonuses being paid out to certain categories of workers. They will certainly have a bright (not white) Christmas for them.

Did I hear you say ho, ho, ho…?

A Merry Christmas to you Santa and that Good Wish is extended to everyone on planet earth. A word of caution, be careful with the colours you use such as green, yellow and red, which may have political significance.

Thanks and God Bless!

Happy New Year!

Sincerely,

Vibert Parvatan