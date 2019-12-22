Junkie paid $300 to steal $435,000 motorbike – court hears

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was yesterday told that a labourer was placed before her after he took a payment of $300 to steal a $435,000 motorbike.

Murtland DeSantos pleaded guilty to the charge which read that on December 17, 2019 at Camp Street, Georgetown, he stole one CG motorbike valued at $435,000, property of Romel Butlery.

The unrepresented accused told the court that he is 41years old and that he has no fixed place of abode.

Facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question, the victim parked his motorbike on Camp Street, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Footsteps Mall. Butlery then proceeded inside the Footsteps Mall.

Shortly after, the victim exited the mall and went to where he parked his motorbike. He found the vehicle missing.

Butlery then reported the matter to the Alberttown Police Station. The police acting on information received contacted the accused and arrested him.

When he was arrested DeSantos admitted to the allegation of stealing the motorbike. The item was not recovered.

DeSantos asked to explain his actions to the court. “I was working at the stop light and a man come and tell me he gonna give me $300 to push this motorbike to the gas station and he will collect it from there.”

“When I bring it to the gas station, he give me the money and he jump on the ‘pon’ the bike and ride away.”

Following his explanation to the court, the accused was fined $30,000 or in default of not paying the fine, spend four weeks in prison.