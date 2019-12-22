Jagdeo talking ‘bout Soulja Bai and Ohh Pee talking ‘bout Jagdeo

…none of dem talking ‘bout oil

People talking how de oil contract Soulja Bai sign wid Exxon is bad. Dem want fuh see a new contract but Soulja Bai ain’t saying a word about dat.

De next thing dem boys do is go to Jagdeo press conference and ask him to tell de whole country how Soulja Bai bad and how he, Jagdeo, gon change de oil contract wid Exxon. Jagdeo ain’t saying nutten.

In fact, when dem boys press him de odda day, he get vex and seh he not changing any deal de country got wid Exxon. But he jump and put out a statement after Soulja Bai announce ‘First oil”. He go till in Queens, New York and talk how Soulja Bai corrupt and how he tek state funds and build a house wid swimming pool.

Dem boys seh dis thing did come up before. Soulja Bai seh is part of Jagdeo mischief to mek people believe dat dem got odda corrupt leaders.

But wha vex dem boys is how Ohh Pee jump and put out a statement to condemn Jagdeo comments. Dem boys seh dat de things dem two parties fighting over is like when two dogs fighting wid toys and de neighbor dog sneak over and thief de bone wid de beef pon it.

Ohh Pee talking bout wha Jagdeo seh but nobody ain’t talking ‘bout keeping Exxon in check. Exxon hand Guyana some big bill but dem boys notice dat not Jagdeo or Ohh Pee seh a word but dem got time to talk ‘bout Soulja Bai swimming pool wha he inherit from he dead brother.

Dem boys seh dat is lowlife behaviour. Dat is like peeping at you neighbor wife and not realizing dat you wife ain’t hiding to show off wha she got.

Dis picking at one anodda –Jagdeo picking at Soulja Bai–got place like South Sudan fighting among demself and de oil companies enjoying it. Dem funding de factions dat fighting because dem realize dat while people fighting nobody ain’t got time to check on de oil company.

Talk half and holler pon dem lowlife.