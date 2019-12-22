Latest update December 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

GPHC to shorten patients’ waiting time with new Electronic Data System

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will be adding a brand new Electronic Data System to the facility with the aim of reducing the waiting time for patients.

Dr. Kumar Sukhraj

This is according to Dr. Kumar Sukhraj, Head of the Diabetes Unit, of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
According to the Dr. Sukhraj, over the years patients at the medical facility would have to endure long waiting time due to displacement of medical records or too many records to go through.
“They have patients that have been using this facility for over 50 years and the medical records of those patients are very thick. So when we have to go through thousands of records on a daily basis to find a specific one, it is very time consuming.
“However with the Electronic Data System, all we will have to do is type the name of a patient and their entire record will pop up.”
Dr. Sukhraj further stated that over the years GPHC has been on the road to make the lives of patients better. Thus, the use of a Data System will be very convenient for both patient and doctor.
“Patients would come at the clinic around 4:30hrs just because they want to be treated early and sent away, because at the hospital, we look after over 400 patients per day. So manually searching for records is a great disadvantage.”
Recently, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has been working diligently to make the lives of patients and persons using the medical facility, comfortable.
Language programmes and retraining programmes have been introduced into the medical system with the aim of offering better services to the society.

